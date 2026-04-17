Donald Trump to Watch 'WSJ' Receive Jeffrey Epstein Reporting Award as President Returns to WHCA Dinner After 15-Year Boycott

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Donald Trump’s long-awaited return to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is shaping up less like a triumphant reappearance and more like a made-for-TV moment of discomfort. After boycotting the event for 15 years, the president is set to attend the April 25 dinner in Washington, D.C., where he will be in the room as The Wall Street Journal receives a major award for reporting tied directly to him and Jeffrey Epstein. The outlet is being honored with the Katherine Graham Award for Courage and Accountability for a bombshell story about a suggestive letter Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein in 2003.

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When Celebration Turns Into ‘Accountability Theater’

Source: MEGA The event coincided with an award tied to Epstein-related reporting.

“When a high-profile event like the White House Correspondents’ Dinner intersects with an active controversy, it shifts from celebration to what I’d call accountability theater,” says Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. Philip explained that the event becomes “a dual-stage, part press institution, part live spectacle,” where every moment, from jokes to applause, is scrutinized. “The presence of the individual in question turns subtle references into headline moments,” Philip says. “Audiences aren’t just watching the content, they’re watching the reactions, the discomfort, the applause, the silence.”

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The Epstein Story Taking Center Stage

Source: MEGA The Wall Street Journal’s reporting placed the president at the center of attention.

The award-winning reporting centers on a letter allegedly written by Trump to Epstein that was outlined in the shape of a female figure and ended with the line: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” with a signature reading “Donald.” Trump has denied writing the letter, insisting he doesn’t “draw pictures,” and responded by filing a $10 billion lawsuit against the Journal and its publisher. That legal effort quickly unraveled, however, when a federal judge dismissed the case, ruling Trump was “nowhere close” to proving actual malice. The timing means Trump will now attend an event where the reporting he sought to challenge is being formally celebrated. The award, which includes a $10,000 prize, will be presented to a team of Journal reporters including Khadeeja Safdar, Joe Palazzolo, Sadie Gurman, Annie Linskey, Josh Dawsey, Alex Leary, Rebecca Ballhaus and C. Ryan Barber.

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A High-Pressure Return Years in the Making

Source: MEGA Donald Trump’s past lawsuit over the journal’s reporting was dismissed.

Trump’s decision to attend the dinner marks his first appearance since 2011, when then-President Barack Obama famously mocked him from the stage. Last month, Trump said he accepted the invitation “in honor of our Nation’s 250th Birthday, and the fact that these ‘Correspondents’ now admit that I am truly one of the Greatest Presidents in the History of our Country.”

Why the Moment Will Travel ‘Far Beyond the Room’

Source: MEGA The dinner is expected to spotlight political accountability.