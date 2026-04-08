Donald Trump's Bandages and Bruises Spark Health Speculation: What Experts Say Is Really Going On

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A few Band-Aids have ignited a wave of speculation. Photos of President Donald Trump circulating online over Easter weekend — showing bandages on his fingers and visible discoloration on his hand — quickly set off renewed questions about his health. The images, taken during a visit to his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, come amid heightened scrutiny following his recent absence from public appearances. But while the internet has filled in the blanks with worst-case scenarios, medical experts say there may be far more routine explanations.

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Source: @meaghanmarie28/INSTAGRAM Bandages on his fingers drew attention during his visit to Trump National Golf Club.

The latest round of speculation began after Trump, 79, was photographed with two bandages wrapped around his right thumb and index finger. The back of his right hand also appeared discolored, a recurring detail that has previously drawn attention.

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The Photos That Sparked Questions

Source: MEGA Online rumors spread about the president's underlying health issues.

This isn’t the first time such markings have appeared. Trump was seen wearing bandages on his hand for more than a week in December, which the White House attributed to “constantly shaking hands.” He has also previously worn multiple bandages on his fingers during golf trips. The outlet also noted that Trump has a documented history of chronic venous insufficiency and long-term aspirin use, both of which can contribute to bruising. Still, the timing of the images, paired with his limited public visibility, helped fuel online rumors about potential underlying health issues.

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A More Routine Explanation

Source: MEGA A medical expert said bruising may reflect age and aspirin use.

“It is impossible to make accurate diagnoses of bruising and bandages from photos and I have not personally examined our President, but older patients who golf frequently and are on aspirin often have bruising,” said Todd Ellerin, Vice Chair of Medicine at South Shore Health. Ellerin points to a combination of common factors: age, activity, and medication. “As we age, our skin becomes thinner, less elastic, and more prone to bruising even from minor trauma. The fancy term for this is actinic purpura,” Ellerin explained. “The photos are consistent with known, documented conditions. No reason to draw dramatic conclusions.”

Golf, Grip and Bandages

Source: MEGA The expert also noted golfers often tape fingers for comfort and grip.