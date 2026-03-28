Donald Trump Health Concerns Skyrocket as New Insights Emerge About Aging President
March 28 2026, Published 8:34 a.m. ET
Concerns regarding Donald Trump’s health are making headlines once again.
Since the beginning of his second term, speculation about his well-being has circulated widely, prompting discussions among journalists and political analysts.
Podcast Remarks Revive Cognitive Health Debate
In a recent episode of the "Today, Explained" podcast, New York magazine writer Ben Terris shared insights from his past interactions with the former President.
Terris expressed skepticism about the claims from the White House regarding Trump’s health, stating, “The way he tries to control the narrative, so to speak, of his health is sort of akin to how he’s trying to control everything. I just feel like he’s sort of losing some of that control.”
During the podcast, Trump recounted a conversation about his father’s health, stating, “My father had one problem,” before searching for the term “Alzheimer’s,” which his press secretary provided. Trump’s response, “Like an Alzheimer’s thing. Well, I don’t have it,” raised questions about his cognitive function.
Terris noted that such health challenges are not uncommon among U.S. presidents. He stated, “This happens to presidents. This is why they become lame ducks. It’s just happening a little earlier for Trump than is traditional for a president.”
This observation highlights the potential implications of health on presidential effectiveness.
Insiders Defend Donald Trump’s Fitness
While Trump’s aides express confidence in his fitness, claims about his health remain contentious.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Trump looked “too healthy” when visiting the White House.
Other insiders described Trump as “superhuman” and “the healthiest man alive,” contrasting sharply with the ongoing public concern regarding his mental and physical health.
Physical Therapist Raises New Questions About Trump’s Cognitive Health
Licensed physical therapist Adam James weighed in on the subject, suggesting a connection between cognitive and physical health.
He stated, “That’s all tied together. The frontal lobe alerts us to when we’re doing something we shouldn’t be doing.” James elaborated that Trump’s frontal lobe may be shrinking, leading to concerns about his cognitive state.
“His frontal lobe is shrinking inside his skull, and the MRIs will show this,” he added, indicating that the administration might avoid certain medical imaging to conceal this information.
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Visible Bruises Trigger Public Questions
Recently, Trump was observed at the World Economic Forum in Davos with noticeable bruises on his hands.
He attributed the injuries to accidentally clipping them on a table and reassured the public by saying, “I’m very good.” However, the sight of bruises has raised eyebrows.
Experts Weigh Cognitive and Aging Concerns
In another instance, Trump’s swollen ankles became a focal point during a meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro.
An anonymous family insider commented, “He’s 79, so none of this is a surprise. And, of course, he’s tired. Who wouldn’t be? He nods off. He needs Melania now more than ever.” This insight adds another layer to the ongoing discussion about Trump’s health.
As the public and media continue to scrutinize Trump’s health, will he manage to regain control over the narrative? The unfolding situation leaves many questions unanswered.