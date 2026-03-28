Donald Trump Health Concerns Skyrocket as New Insights Emerge About Aging President

Since the beginning of his second term, speculation about his well-being has circulated widely, prompting discussions among journalists and political analysts.

In a recent episode of the "Today, Explained" podcast, New York magazine writer Ben Terris shared insights from his past interactions with the former President.

Terris expressed skepticism about the claims from the White House regarding Trump’s health, stating, “The way he tries to control the narrative, so to speak, of his health is sort of akin to how he’s trying to control everything. I just feel like he’s sort of losing some of that control.”

During the podcast, Trump recounted a conversation about his father’s health, stating, “My father had one problem,” before searching for the term “Alzheimer’s,” which his press secretary provided. Trump’s response, “Like an Alzheimer’s thing. Well, I don’t have it,” raised questions about his cognitive function.

Terris noted that such health challenges are not uncommon among U.S. presidents. He stated, “This happens to presidents. This is why they become lame ducks. It’s just happening a little earlier for Trump than is traditional for a president.”

This observation highlights the potential implications of health on presidential effectiveness.