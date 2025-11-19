Donald Trump's Niece Blasts 'Lifelong Hardcore Misogynist' Over 'Despicable' Piggy Comment to Female Reporter

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's niece continues to be an outspoken critic of her uncle. Mary Trump branded the president "despicable" following his outburst in which he told a female reporter "quiet, piggy!" for asking about the Jeffrey Epstein files. Posting a response video to X on Tuesday, November 18, Mary declared matter-of-factly: "Donald is a lifelong hardcore misogynist, so he doesn’t really like it when women ask him difficult questions."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @MaryLTrump/x 'Donald is a lifelong hardcore misogynist,' his niece said.

After playing a clip of the viral moment aboard Air Force One on Friday, November 14, the 60-year-old psychologist said, "Now obviously that was wildly inappropriate and despicable, but it's also par for the course." The 47th POTUS, 79, barked at Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey, demanding she be quiet and calling her "piggy" when she tried to press him about his connection to the late s-- trafficker. "If there's nothing incriminating in the files, sir, why not—" Catherine started to say, before he cut her off and humiliated her with a nasty name.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Niece Calls Him a 'Vile and Corrupt Criminal'

Source: The White House/Youtube Donald Trump snapped, 'Quiet, piggy!' at a female reporter who asked him about the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Mary continued in her video, "I'd say that the only pig in the scenario is Donald, but actual pigs are intelligent and affectionate creatures, while Donald is just a vile and corrupt criminal who — also unlike pigs — has absolutely nothing of value to contribute to the world." Earlier this week, the political commentator revealed on a podcast that she recently learned she could've crossed paths with Jeffrey at Donald's wedding to his second wife, Marla Maples, in 1993. "I never met him, thankfully," Mary said. "But I have had the great misfortune of being in the same room with Jeffrey Epstein...which is alarming enough."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Changed His Mind About Release of Jeffrey Epstein Files

Source: mega Donald Trump suddenly reversed his stance on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files this week.

Mary's remarks about her uncle come after he abruptly reversed his position on releasing the Epstein files this week, urging House Republicans to go ahead with publicizing everything the Justice Department has on the disgraced financier. Private emails of the convicted pedophile were leaked last Wednesday, November 12, revealing the president's name was mentioned multiple times.

Donald Trump Continues to Deny Jeffrey Epstein Connection

Source: mega Donald Trump has insisted he has nothing to do with the late s-- trafficker's crimes.