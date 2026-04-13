Politics 'I Am Not a Fan': Donald Trump Rants About How Pope Leo Isn't Doing a 'Good Job' Source: MEGA Donald Trump attacked Pope Leo over his criticism of his actions in Iran, saying he's 'not a fan.' Lesley Abravanel April 13 2026, Published 2:48 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump launched a series of unhinged public attacks against Pope Leo XIV, the first U.S.-born leader of the Catholic Church, condemning him after he expressed disapproval over the war in Iran. Following criticisms from the Pontiff regarding the U.S. war with Iran and the administration's immigration policies, Trump wrote a particularly mad post on Truth Social on Sunday, April 12. When asked why he was attacking the Pope, the president explicitly told reporters at Joint Base Andrews that he did not think he was "doing a very good job.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump doesn't think the Pope is doing a 'good job.'

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Reporter: Why did you attack Pope Leo?



Trump: I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime I guess. We don’t like a pope who says it’s ok to have a nuclear weapon. We don’t want a pope that says crime is ok. I am not a fan of Pope Leo. pic.twitter.com/cj3oh1jSIL — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X The president labeled the Pope as 'weak on crime.'

“I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess. We don’t like a pope who says it’s ok to have a nuclear weapon. We don’t want a pope that says crime is ok. I am not a fan of Pope Leo,” he said Sunday night. In his social media posts, Trump, who has been condemned by many as a "fake Christian," labeled the Pope as "WEAK on Crime" and "terrible for Foreign Policy.” Trump claimed credit for the Pope's ascension, suggesting that Leo was a "shocking surprise" only chosen by the Church to deal with his presidency. He stated, "If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump described the Chicago-born pontiff as a 'very liberal person.'

Trump described the Chicago-born pontiff as a "very liberal person" and accused him of being "weak on nuclear weapons.” "Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy," Trump spewed in his post, adding, "I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon." Trump then posted a picture of himself as a Jesus-like figure, sporting a biblical-style robe, putting his hands on a bedridden man as if he were healing him, which was immediately blasted by critics as blasphemous, profane, disturbing, and the antithesis of Christian. (He later removed it.) Critics like Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough said on Monday, April 13, that it reminded him of Jesus' teachings about "false prophets." "He portrays himself as Jesus Christ while viciously attacking the Pope," Scarborough sneered.

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Source: MEGA The 'Morning Joe' hosts were in disbelief over the photo of the president looking like Jesus.

The friction stems from Pope Leo XIV's outspoken opposition to the conflict in Iran and his earlier questioning of whether hardline immigration policies align with "pro-life" teachings. In response to Trump's broadside, Pope Leo XIV stated aboard the papal plane on Monday that he has "no fear of the Trump administration" and vowed to continue his appeals for peace. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops also expressed disappointment, clarifying that the Pope is "not his rival" but a spiritual leader. "To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here, I think is not understanding what the message of the Gospel is," Leo told the AP on Monday, April 13. "And I'm sorry to hear that, but I will continue what I believe is the mission of the church in the world today."

Source: MEGA The Pope said he will not 'enter into debate.'