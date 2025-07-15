Dorinda Medley Officially Returns to 'Real Housewives' After Being Axed From 'RHONY': Watch
After famously being put “on pause,” Dorinda Medley is returning to the Real Housewives world — but it’s not necessarily in the capacity some may have been hoping for.
When the trailer for The Real Housewives of London dropped, eagle-eyed fans spotted Medley at the end of the trailer having lunch with Caroline Stanbury.
“I like this side of you,” Medley says to Stanbury over a meal.
“F---. S---. I’m loving every second of it,” Medley adds, though it's unclear what the pair was talking about.
Fans Are Excited for Dorinda Medley's Return
People immediately flocked to social media platform X to share their excitement about Medley’s return.
“When I saw Dorinda I was like Lazarus raised back from the dead,” one person shared, while another reminded fans Medley “did say she had a whole life in London when she was married to Richard [Medley], so this will be nice.” Another X member noted a “Dorinda cameo was not on my bingo card when I was watching this,” while someone else wrote, “Dorinda and Caroline are the only reason I will watch this show.”
When Did Dorinda Medley Leave 'RHONY?'
Dorinda left The Real Housewives of New York City after Season 12, when she was famously “put on pause."
Since her departure, fans have been begging for her to return to the show, especially after Bravo replaced the entire original cast with new faces for Season 14.
While the network has insisted the old cast is done and they are moving full steam ahead in a new direction, that hasn't stopped fans from continuing to yearn for their favorites — including Dorinda — to be back on their screens.
Dorinda Medley Addresses Being Put 'on Pause'
In May, Dorinda addressed her “pause,” as well as her potential future on the show.
“When I think about that time when I was put [on pause], the thing that gave me kind of peace is that everybody went crazy,” she shared with OK!. “I think it really stunned the audience when they let me go, because… I may not have had a great season, but I had a truthful season.”
Dorinda mentioned that she fulfilled her responsibilities and “stayed until the end,” but she couldn't help but feel “heartbroken” when she was put on time-out.
Dorinda Medley Talks Blending the Old 'RHONY' Cast With the New One
In terms of the cast, Dorinda said she doesn’t “personally understand” the “absolute resistance” to combining some of the old faces with some of the new women.
“I don't think you have to get rid of all them, and you say, ‘I made a mistake,’ but I do believe there's a world, if not to put us all back together, to be putting us together on some [level],” she added.
After Season 15, The Real Housewives of New York City remains in limbo. While reports claim it is canceled, Andy Cohen revealed they are currently casting.