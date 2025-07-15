Dorinda Medley Officially Returns to 'Real Housewives' After Being Axed From 'RHONY': Watch

After famously being put “on pause,” Dorinda Medley is returning to the Real Housewives world — but it’s not necessarily in the capacity some may have been hoping for.

When the trailer for The Real Housewives of London dropped, eagle-eyed fans spotted Medley at the end of the trailer having lunch with Caroline Stanbury.

“I like this side of you,” Medley says to Stanbury over a meal.

“F---. S---. I’m loving every second of it,” Medley adds, though it's unclear what the pair was talking about.