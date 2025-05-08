Dorinda Medley Doesn't 'Personally Understand' Why Old and New 'RHONY' Casts Can't Be Combined: 'People Miss the Nostalgia'

“I think people miss the girls, but they also just miss New York,” Medley began with discussing the change. “I think it was my second year. And Andy [Cohen] got up [at an event]… And I remember… he said, ‘When you come to New York, you see three things. The statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, and the Real Housewives of New York City.’ And it was one of those times ... I thought ... we really kind of are one of the landmarks of New York City, right?”

While she noted people “people miss New York and the nostalgia of the old Housewives,” she refused to talk negatively about the new cast.

“They made a choice,” Medley noted. “They made a big…I think I said it on 'Hot Mic' with Alex Baskin, I said, ‘Listen, that was a huge transition. That was a huge thing for them to do because it was very unexpected.” Medley mentioned they’re “going through that” with Real Housewives of New Jersey right now.

“I don't want to say anything bad about the girls because they're just different,” she reiterated of the new cast. “How can you follow with these girls that literally were each together incredible and individually characters? I mean, I see Luann [de Lesseps] and Ramona — we decided to FaceTime and have a martini together from Blue Stone Manor. That could have been filmed ... I don’t know if these girls — they’re young, and as I said to Alex Baskin, ‘The crown is heavy.’”