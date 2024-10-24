Herb Your Enthusiasm: Dorot Gardens’ 'Pop. Drop. Done.' Culinary Concept Makes Cooking a Breeze

Cooking just got a whole lot easier—and way more fun! Imagine this: instead of scrambling around for fresh herbs that are either wilting in your fridge or impossible to find out of season, you can simply *pop* a cube of perfectly preserved basil or garlic into your dish, *drop* it in the pan, and boom—you're *done*.

Dorot Gardens convenient flash-frozen herbs and garlic has just leveled up with a new look, packed with fresh updates to its products, packaging, and even its social media game. The idea? Make it even easier for you to bring bold, fresh flavors into your kitchen without any hassle. Gone are the days of chopping and measuring, or worse—dealing with herbs that go bad before you get the chance to use them.

“Our new brand identity makes cooking easier than ever—just pop a cube, drop it in, and you’re done,” says Laura Morris, Marketing Director at Dorot Gardens. Simple, right? And that’s the point. With the new rebrand, Dorot Gardens is on a mission to make kitchen life as stress-free as possible while still delivering garden-fresh flavors. Whether you’re a seasoned cook or just figuring out how to boil water, this concept is designed to make your time in the kitchen feel effortless.