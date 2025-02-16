or
Real Life Barbie! Dove Cameron's Hottest Photos

dove cameron hottest photos
Source: @dovecameron/Instagram

Dove Cameron never misses a chance to bless her Instagram feed with stunning, sizzling snapshots of herself.

Feb. 16 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Dove Cameron Is a Living Barbie Doll

dove cameron hottest photos
Source: @dovecameron/Instagram

Dove Cameron launched her career as a Disney Channel child star.

On the cover of her October 2024 photoset, Dove Cameron left little to the imagination, posing nude with only her long blonde hair covering her chest.

"bye paris 🦢," she captioned the sizzling bathroom photo.

She Blessed Her Fans With a Stunning Snap

dove cameron hottest photos
Source: @dovecameron/Instagram

She starred on the Disney Channel series 'Liv and Maddie.'

The Barely Lethal actress turned heads in an August 2024 mirror selfie, flaunting her curves in a satin bra and a matching skirt.

"愛してます🩷 ti amo 🧸 je t’aime 🩷🎧," she wrote in the caption.

Cameron's followers flooded the comments section with praise, admiring her unmatched beauty.

One fan gushed, "Dove would have been an amazing Glinda 🫧 or Snow White 🍎."

"we need the album, mother plz tell us is coming," a second asked.

Dove Cameron Left Everyone Speechless

dove cameron hottest photos
Source: @dovecameron/Instagram

Dove Cameron landed the lead role in the 'Descendants' film franchise.

"soft summer 🌸🩰," Cameron captioned a June 2023 post.

In the snap, the Cloud 9 star slipped into a colorful figure-flattering dress that complemented her fair complexion. She also flaunted her curves as she knelt for a mirror selfie.

Capturing Hearts With Her Goth Look

dove cameron hottest photos
Source: @dovecameron/Instagram

She has starred in more films in the years after her debut.

Cameron rocked a black and white bra top in a June 2022 selfie, showing off her ripped midsection as she sipped from a blue cup. She amped up the look with smokey eye makeup.

She shared in the caption, "in flow, perfect harmony , atomic synergy !!!"

Looking Bold and Radiant

dove cameron hottest photos
Source: @dovecameron/Instagram

Aside from starring in 'Liv and Maddie,' Dove Cameron also sang in the show's soundtrack albums.

The 29-year-old Liv and Maddie actress set pulses racing in a red strapless corset top adorned with white intricate embellishments, lifting and enhancing her cleavage. She also wore high-waisted denim shorts to complete her chic look.

She Dazzled More During Golden Hour

dove cameron hottest photos
Source: @dovecameron/Instagram

She expanded her empire and released her debut studio album in 2023.

Cameron left her followers swooning by seductively posing in a leather top with a bra-style design. She completed her sultry wet look with heavy smoky eye makeup and pink lipstick.

In a 2021 interview with Glamour, Cameron spoke about turning to exfoliating and getting facials as part of her skincare routine.

"Skin is a sort of language that I've always spoken. If you're in touch with your skin, you can listen to what it does and doesn't like," she shared.

Dove Cameron Stole the Show

dove cameron hottest photos
Source: @dovecameron/Instagram

Dove Cameron has 47 million followers on Instagram.

In May 2021, Cameron uploaded a jaw-dropping mirror selfie, showcasing her fit physique in a matching bikini.

One fan reacted to her sultry photo, "Perfect body 😍."

"LITERAL BODY GOALS," a second gushed, while a third wrote, "Outstanding body Dove my love sweetheart."

