Real Life Barbie! Dove Cameron's Hottest Photos

The Barely Lethal actress turned heads in an August 2024 mirror selfie, flaunting her curves in a satin bra and a matching skirt.

"愛してます🩷 ti amo 🧸 je t’aime 🩷🎧," she wrote in the caption.

Cameron's followers flooded the comments section with praise, admiring her unmatched beauty.

One fan gushed, "Dove would have been an amazing Glinda 🫧 or Snow White 🍎."

"we need the album, mother plz tell us is coming," a second asked.