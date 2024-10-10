Dove Cameron, 28, Covers Her Chest With Only Her Hair in New Revealing Selfie
Dove Cameron showed off her sultry side in Paris, France.
On Thursday, October 10, the former Disney star, 28, shared a shirtless photo, where only her long blonde locks covered her chest.
In the revealing image, Cameron showed off her glam in the bathroom mirror. In addition to the intimate still, she also uploaded snaps from her time at Paris Fashion Week — including behind the scenes selfies and stunning photoshoots from around the city.
“Bye Paris 🦢,” she captioned the post in the European city.
In response, fans couldn’t help but gush over Cameron’s look.
“It's divine, just divine,” one person wrote, while another added, “MY DEAR LORD!!! DOVE CAMERON HAVE MERCY 😍 I'M SPEECHLESS 🔥❤️👏.”
A third noted, “Damiano better WATCH OUT imma steal your girl,” referencing Cameron’s boyfriend, Damiano David, whom she graced the red carpet with at the 2024 Met Gala.
As OK! previously reported, Cameron, who came out as bisexual in 2020, has spoken about her dating life in the past.
- What's Wrong With Being Confident! Demi Lovato Posts Naked Pic From The Bathtub Saying That Is Where They 'Feel The Sexiest'
- Sami Sheen's Transformation: See Her Before and After Plastic Surgery Gallery in 16 Clicks
- 25 Celebrities Who Don't Use Their Real Names: Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, Nicolas Cage and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I have allowed myself to be more seen and supported and held than I had previously," she explained to People in 2021 about her sexuality. “Like, I've never pretended to be anything that I wasn't."
"But through the public acknowledgement of my sexuality, I feel like I'm living my life more bare, which feels really vulnerable, but I'm also trying to be okay with that," she added.
While opening up about coming out to Gay Times, she noted how telling the world was more about accepting herself than expanding her dating prospects.
"I'm not a label person, but I would say that I am queer, and that's probably my most accurate way to represent myself," she shared. "With the process of coming out, it was about who I am as a whole rather than who I choose to date or sleep with. I'm choosing to love myself, to be who I am every day, and not edit myself depending on the room that I'm in. I'm making no apologies for who I am. I'm not saying it slightly differently to make people more comfortable."
The Descendants star recalled being "really nervous" to make her sexuality public, but "one day, I dropped it because I was behaving like somebody who was out and I realized I wasn't.”
"When you are who you are, you assume people see that," she explained. "And then you realize, 'No, I have to come out, otherwise people aren't gonna know.'"