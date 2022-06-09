Inventing New And Safe Methods And Making His Move To The Top, Dr. Amir Hashemloo Becomes The Go-to Cosmetic Doctor In The Industry

Dr. Amir Hashemloo, who is the founder of Nikadel Clinic, is the one who, over the years, has constantly been on the research side of things and has made sure to innovate newer methods that can offer safety, credibility, and most importantly, actual results. He is one of the inventors of the modern-day cosmetic space in Iran and is the one who founded the method of correcting the eye and the eyebrows frame by injecting the Hyaluronic Acid gel. His methods in face contouring and face proportions are becoming famous across different parts of the world, which is why he has been able to earn the opportunity to work for several renowned names and VIPs from Iran like Anahita Dargahi, Roya Mirelmi, Ashkan Khatibi, Khatere Asadi, Nargess Abyar, Bijan Mortazavi and his wife, Setare Saeedi, and even football players like Milad Mohammadi, Mehdi Sharifi, and Hossein Mahini.