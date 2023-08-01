Dr. Andrés Arias Expands His Dental Practice Into Medellín

With the opening of his Medellín clinic, Dr. Arias hopes to offer porcelain veneers and other high-end dental procedures both to local and international clients. He comments, "The dream doesn't end there; we want the world to know us and continue opening branches in different cities."

After years of operating a dental clinic in Neiva, Dr. Andrés Arias is expanding his dental practice to the city of Medellín, a move anticipated by clients in the second-largest city in Colombia.

Prior to his practice’s expansion into Medellín, Dr. Arias opened his first clinic in Neiva in 2018. In Neiva, he offered consultations in prosthodontics, dental implants, orthodontics, periodontics, endodontics, and aesthetics. He went on to open a second clinic in Neiva in December 2021, which became known for its use of modern technologies and the latest cosmetic dentistry techniques.

As his brand grows, Dr. Arias is committed to maintaining the same level of quality that his patients have come to expect. "Andrés Arias Rehabilitador Oral was born from the need to create a different type of dentistry with the ability to mark people's lives," He explains. "Every happy patient, every patient who tells us that we have changed their life for the better, is an achievement," he comments.