Dr. Behnaz Garemani Sculpts Smiles and Crafts Confidence

Once upon a time, a young girl stood on a chair in her mother's dental office, eyes wide with wonder as she watched the transformation of smiles. This was not just a casual visit but the beginning of a lifelong passion for Dr. Behnaz Garemani. From those early moments of fascination, Dr. Garemani charted a course that would blend her innate artistic talent with a burgeoning interest in the medical field, culminating in a career that transcends the traditional boundaries of dentistry. Dr. Garemani's journey into aesthetic dentistry was no ordinary path. It was a deliberate choice, fueled by her desire to deeply understand facial features and structures and how they harmonize to create the perfect smile. Her artistic background became the bedrock upon which she built her approach to dental care, viewing each patient not just as a set of teeth to be fixed but as a canvas for her art. This holistic view led her to New York City, where she immersed herself in specialized training in aesthetic dentistry, preparing her to bring a unique perspective to the field.

Opening her dental spa in 2015 marked a significant milestone in Dr. Garemani's career. More than just a place for dental treatments, the spa embodies her vision of comprehensive care, where high-end skin treatments and body sculpting complement the dental services. This integration of services underscores her belief that beauty and health are fundamentally linked and that enhancing one's smile goes hand in hand with nurturing the body and spirit. The experience of walking into her spa is akin to entering a realm of luxury, where every patient is treated with the utmost care and attention, affirming their VIP status from the moment they step through the door. Under Dr. Garemani's guidance, her team embodies the highest standards of care and excellence. With a practice spanning over a decade, her expertise in creating bespoke treatment plans has earned her the accolade of a "Top Doctor," a testament to her dedication and skill. Her work is not just about correcting dental imperfections; it is about instilling confidence and joy in her patients, helping them to rediscover their smiles and, with it, a part of themselves.