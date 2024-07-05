Home > News NEWS Dr. Bill Dorfman: The Iconic Smile Architect and Wellness Advocate Behind Hollywood Smiles Source: Rowan Daly

Dr. Bill Dorfman stands as a titan in the world of dentistry, revered not only for his transformative work on well known celebrity smiles including Anne Hathaway, Usher, and Jessica Simpson, but also for his boundless charisma and commitment to holistic health. Dubbed "America's Dentist," his journey from a pioneering dental student to a global influencer and entrepreneur is as remarkable as the smiles he crafts.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Dorfman’s story began as most health professionals' stories do, with a degree and a dream to help others. But after founding an incredibly successful dental care company in 1989, Dr. Dorfman gained widespread fame as the featured dentist on ABC's "Extreme Makeover," changing the trajectory of his career to one very much in the spotlight. His charisma and expert work on the show made him a sought-after guest on numerous television shows, including Larry King Live and The Oprah Winfrey Show, where he shared insights on dental health and wellness. He then went on to write two best-selling books titled “The Smile Guide” and “Billion Dollar Smile” and used his newfound fame to champion humanitarian causes, earning him multiple Lifetime Achievement Awards, including recognition from Operation Smile and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.

When asked why he is so passionate about dental, he shares, "I have patients come in who will tell me that I've changed their life by giving them the ability to have a beautiful, healthy smile that they're confident of, and that they can walk into a room and smile and just be seen as a beautiful, healthy person.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Rowan Daly

Article continues below advertisement

Decades into a demanding and intensive career like dentistry, Dr. Dorfman maintains a rigorous fitness regimen that underscores his commitment to holistic health. A lifelong athlete, he integrates activities like skiing, biking, and swimming into his routine, supplementing them with daily workouts. He emphasizes, "When I started dental school, I started having a lot of back, shoulder and neck pain. I realized that it was because I wasn't exercising regularly. So I made a commitment to workout every day and almost immediately, the pain, soreness and stiffness went away. So I have to credit dentistry for my vigilant exercise. I feel good, I feel strong, I feel fit, and I feel like I can continue doing dentistry well into my hundreds." Dr. Dorfman also prioritizes mental clarity through practices like sauna sessions and embraces a pragmatic approach to dietary habits, advocating for moderation rather than deprivation.

As Dr. Bill Dorfman continues to innovate with ventures like POOOF!® Whitening, his legacy as a pioneer in dental aesthetics and holistic health remains unparalleled. Reflecting on his accomplishments, Dr. Dorfman acknowledges, "I've been fortunate to receive recognition for my work and I am extremely proud to have received 21 Lifetime Achievement Awards recognized by some of the most prestigious academies in the world, along with two Guinness World Book records.So those are all very near and dear to me.”