NEWS Dr. Cheryl Bansal, MD: Brick-and-Mortar Traditional Dermatology Meets Tech-Based Efficiency

As a leader and innovator in dermatology, Dr. Cheryl Bansal, MD blends compassionate and patient-centered in-person care with modern teledermatology solutions. With her dual ventures, Medical and Aesthetic Dermatologyand DoctorDerm, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Bansal serves her community with state-of-the-art dermatological services in-person, as well as through efficient teledermatology solutions for common skin conditions, focusing on accessible and effective care for all.

Building Medical and Aesthetic Dermatology For nearly 15 years, Dr. Bansal has owned and operated an extensive practice in Columbia, Maryland, offering medical, cosmetic, surgical, and pediatric dermatology. Her team comprises six dermatology nurse practitioners, a dermatology physician assistant who specializes in teledermatology, and a cosmetic registered nurse (RN). Dr. Bansal has established a respected practice, recognized for its comprehensive care and commitment to patient satisfaction. “Our practice has consistently received outstanding patient feedback, with many positive reviews highlighting our team’s dedication and personalized care,” she says.

A Quality Reputation and Numerous Treatment Options Medical and Aesthetic Dermatology is deeply committed to providing patient-focused care and innovative treatment options, with an emphasis on quality and accessibility. The practice offers specialized light treatments for medical conditions, including Narrow-Band UVB therapy and Photodynamic therapy. Medical and Aesthetic Dermatology also provides several cosmetic procedures, including laser treatments, Intense Pulsed Light, Sofwave, Morpheus8, CoolSculpting, EvolveX, Clear & Brilliant, Ultralase, Keralase, Swift, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, Juvederm, Restylane, Botox, and Dysport treatments. Dr. Bansal and her team pride themselves in creating customized cosmetic treatment plans that refresh patients without making them look overdone.

DoctorDerm’s Teledermatology Solutions Whether you face common conditions like acne, eczema, warts, dark spots, hair loss (alopecia) or more challenging issues like rosacea or psoriasis, Dr. Bansal is prepared with a wide range of dermatological techniques. Still, she recognizes that these issues are often complex and challenging to address quickly and affordably. To bridge gaps in dermatological care and improve access to affordable treatment options, Dr. Bansal and her husband, board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Andy Mattai, launched the DoctorDerm (doctorderm.com) teledermatology Dr. Bansal launched the DoctorDerm teledermatology platform for these cases, offering affordable, dermatologist-designed skincare solutions for common conditions. With nationwide accessibility, her online solution is democratizing dermatologic care.

Research, Awards, and Volunteering Outside of her businesses, Dr. Bansal has contributed much to the medical community through research conducted nationwide. She has contributed her expertise as a reviewer for peer-reviewed medical journals and actively participates in community health initiatives such as health fairs and mission trips. Dr. Bansal’s work has been featured in notable publications, highlighting her contributions to dermatology. In addition, she has been acknowledged by peers and patients for her dedication and advancements in dermatological care.