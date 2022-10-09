Dr. Christopher Asandra Re-Defines Anti-Aging Through Cutting-Edge Therapies

Now the go-to anti-aging doctor for celebrities and former and current athletes, Dr. Asandra has one practice in Beverly Hills and a newly opened clinic in Newport Beach. The success of the Beverly Hills clinic and the demand he received from the Orange County area prompted Dr. Asandra to open the Newport Beach clinic. As a premier anti-aging clinic, AsandraMD focuses on health, wellness, and hormone therapy to revitalize and rejuvenate, tailored to each patient's needs. They are also regarded as a premier clinic not only because of how well they treat their patients and their bedside manner but also for the care and services they provide at AsandraMD. As a cash-based practice, Dr. Asandra is very involved with patient care and can spend quality time with his patients and follow up with them to address their needs. As every patient and body is different, the medicine they practice has to be tailored to each individual.

There is a considerable gap that over-the-counter anti-aging treatments won't address, invasive surgeries don't always provide the best results, and anti-aging products aren't all made the same. Dr. Asandra addresses those gaps with his array of non-surgical programs. Dr. Asandra's clinics treat women going through menopause and men getting older through

hormone replacement therapy. By doing so, Dr. Asandra gives people the ability to have a better quality of life.