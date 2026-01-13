or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nick Reiner
OK LogoNEWS

Dr. Drew Pinsky Suggests GLP-1 Drugs Could Have Helped Nick Reiner Before Brutal Killings

split photo of Dr. Drew; Rob and Nick Reiner.
Source: mega

Dr. Drew Pinsky weighed in on Nick Reiner's medication before he allegedly killed his parents.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Experts now suggest that GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Ozempic or Mounjaro might have made a difference in the case of Nick Reiner, who allegedly killed his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, on December 14, 2025.

Some experts say weight-loss drugs could theoretically help manage medication-related weight gain, which can impact mental health.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Nick Reiner (middle) faced weight gain from medication changes before murdering his parents.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Nick Reiner (middle) gained weight from medication changes before allegedly murdering his parents.

Dr. Drew Pinsky commented on the case, explaining that while weight-loss drugs aren't a cure, they can help manage weight-related side effects of psychiatric medications.

"It does work, and it should be contemplated," he told TMZ Live on January 12.

Dr. Pinsky added that taking GLP-1 drugs alongside weight-gaining medication is the "perfect setting for it if it's going to work."

While it's impossible to know for certain, they might have helped Nick maintain stability and potentially avoid the spiraling behavior that led to the murders.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner's Medication Struggles

image of Experts suggest weight-loss drugs might have helped stabilize Nick's mental health.
Source: MEGA

Experts suggest weight-loss drugs might have helped stabilize Nick's mental health.

Nick had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in 2020 and was originally stable on his medications.

He had also been diagnosed with schizophrenia just weeks before his parents' deaths. The drugs he was prescribed made him "erratic and dangerous."

Before allegedly killing his parents, Nick was given medication that stabilized his condition, but a side effect was significant weight gain.

Experts say that changes to psychiatric drugs can sometimes trigger erratic behavior or worsen symptoms, especially if side effects like weight gain affect a patient’s confidence or emotional state. In Nick’s case, the timing of the medication changes coincided with a rapid decline in his mental health in the weeks leading up to the killings.

MORE ON:
Nick Reiner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Family Concerns and Warning Signs

image of Nick’s schizophrenia medications initially kept him stable but sometimes made him erratic.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Nick’s schizophrenia medications initially kept him stable but sometimes made him erratic.

Friends and family reportedly noticed "alarming" changes in Nick’s behavior, with the Reiners becoming increasingly concerned for his well-being.

Despite these concerns, Nick was not placed in a hospital — a step that doctors often recommend when making major medication changes for individuals with severe psychiatric conditions.

The Murders and Legal Consequences

Image of Despite concerns, Nick (right) was not placed in a hospital for closer monitoring.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Despite concerns, Nick (right) was not placed in a hospital for closer monitoring.

In December 2025, Nick allegedly fatally stabbed the critically acclaimed director and his wife in their Los Angeles home. He was immediately taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder for both deaths.

Authorities confirmed he is currently held without bail while awaiting trial.

He was supposed to be arraigned on January 7; however, his lawyer, Alan Jackson, left the case before he was able to stand in court. A public defender has since taken over Nick's case.

Prosecutors have indicated that Nick’s mental health history and medication changes will likely be a factor in the upcoming case.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.