Dr. Drew Pinsky Suggests GLP-1 Drugs Could Have Helped Nick Reiner Before Brutal Killings

Experts now suggest that GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Ozempic or Mounjaro might have made a difference in the case of Nick Reiner, who allegedly killed his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, on December 14, 2025. Some experts say weight-loss drugs could theoretically help manage medication-related weight gain, which can impact mental health.

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Nick Reiner (middle) gained weight from medication changes before allegedly murdering his parents.

Dr. Drew Pinsky commented on the case, explaining that while weight-loss drugs aren't a cure, they can help manage weight-related side effects of psychiatric medications. "It does work, and it should be contemplated," he told TMZ Live on January 12. Dr. Pinsky added that taking GLP-1 drugs alongside weight-gaining medication is the "perfect setting for it if it's going to work." While it's impossible to know for certain, they might have helped Nick maintain stability and potentially avoid the spiraling behavior that led to the murders.

Nick Reiner's Medication Struggles

Source: MEGA Experts suggest weight-loss drugs might have helped stabilize Nick's mental health.

Nick had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in 2020 and was originally stable on his medications. He had also been diagnosed with schizophrenia just weeks before his parents' deaths. The drugs he was prescribed made him "erratic and dangerous." Before allegedly killing his parents, Nick was given medication that stabilized his condition, but a side effect was significant weight gain. Experts say that changes to psychiatric drugs can sometimes trigger erratic behavior or worsen symptoms, especially if side effects like weight gain affect a patient’s confidence or emotional state. In Nick’s case, the timing of the medication changes coincided with a rapid decline in his mental health in the weeks leading up to the killings.

Family Concerns and Warning Signs

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Nick’s schizophrenia medications initially kept him stable but sometimes made him erratic.

Friends and family reportedly noticed "alarming" changes in Nick’s behavior, with the Reiners becoming increasingly concerned for his well-being. Despite these concerns, Nick was not placed in a hospital — a step that doctors often recommend when making major medication changes for individuals with severe psychiatric conditions.

The Murders and Legal Consequences

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Despite concerns, Nick (right) was not placed in a hospital for closer monitoring.