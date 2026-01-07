BREAKING NEWS Nick Reiner's Big Loss: Powerhouse Defense Attorney Alan Jackson Withdraws From Representing Rob and Michele's Son in Murder Trial Source: @michelereiner/instagram; YouTube Nick Reiner's defense lawyer has unexpectedly taken himself off the case. Allie Fasanella Jan. 7 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Nick Reiner's powerhouse defense attorney is reportedly taking himself off the case. Insiders close to the Reiner family told an outlet that Alan Jackson is expected to inform the judge that he won't be representing Nick at the accused double murderer's arraignment on Wednesday, January 7. It's unclear why Alan is removing himself, but the outlet reported the family will be releasing a statement shortly. The troubled addict son accused of murdering his parents, Hollywood director Rob and wife Michele, will instead be represented by a public defender.

Alan Jackson Visited the Reiners' Family Home Following the Murders

Source: YouTube Alan Jackson was seen at the Reiner home in the days after the murders.

Nick Reiner Will Not Enter a Plea

Source: @jakereiner/instagram; mega Nick Reiner is accused of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele.

The same outlet claimed sources say the troubled drug addict son of the beloved filmmaker will not enter a plea at the arraignment. However, it's been widely rumored that he will inevitably plead not guilty by reason of insanity, as he was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia and new medication was supposedly making him act "erratic" before he allegedly fatally stabbed his mom and dad. Though legal experts are saying it will be hard to prove that Nick, a former screenwriter, was out of his mind when he took his parents' lives.

Nick Reiner's Defense Will Have 'Their Hands Full' With Insanity Plea

Source: mega Nick Reiner was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia and acting erratically before allegedly murdering his parents.

According to legal expert Josh Ritter, who appeared on Fox News ahead of Nick's arraignment on Wednesday, the When Harry Met Sally director's son's defense team is "going to have their hands full" with an insanity plea. "I don't think it's going to be as easy a path as they might imagine," he told Fox and Friends First's Todd Piro. "For the purposes of the law, and what is considered insane criminally, you have to prove that someone what not just suffering from some sort of mental illness or defect," Josh explained. "But that caused them to not be able to appreciate the consequences of their actions."

Nick Reiner's Defense Will Have to Prove He Was 'Untethered to Reality'

Source: YouTube Nick Reiner is expected to eventually pleas not guilty by insanity.