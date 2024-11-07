Home > News NEWS An Eye for Subtlety and Natural Results: Dr. John Lee Practices with a Delicate and Minimalist Approach Source: Dr. John Lee

As the saying goes, eyes are the windows to the soul. Not only does the delicate dance of eyelids, irises, and retinas give people the gift of sight, but they are also often the first feature people notice about each other. That ineffable disposition that the focal point of one’s face exudes is a calculated measure of the orbital, periorbital, and facial tissues around the eye. Just one small imbalance can cause an individual to look at themselves in the mirror and wonder if they’re healthy in body and mind. Dr. John J.W. Lee’s priority as an oculoplastic surgeon is to see those subtle disparities and recommend the least invasive treatment available to address his patients’ concerns. With a “less is always more philosophy,” Dr. John Lee recommends procedures, such as scarless eyelid surgeries, along with minimal amounts of injectables to achieve outcomes that are both natural and enhance the unique features of each client.

Dr. Lee’s Philadelphia-based medical spa was founded on transparency, trust, and responsibility between a doctor and their patient. With nearly 20 years of surgical experience and over 12,000 successful eyelid surgeries under his belt, Dr. Lee’s highly-specialized hand and eye enable him to provide outcomes that honor his patient’s unique anatomy while providing optimal and noticeable results. Most people have never heard of the term “oculoplastic surgeon.” This term refers to a small group of board-certified ophthalmologists who complete a two-year fellowship in oculoplastics – reconstructive and cosmetic surgery around the eyes. As a Korean-American oculoplastic surgeon, Dr. Lee was influenced by Korea’s renowned K-beauty aesthetic industry and its highly specialized, patient-centric approach. In South Korea, where nearly one in five women aged 19 to 29 have had plastic surgery, there is less taboo around people who are contemplating it. Additionally, the culture emphasizes the importance of the eyes as the main facial focus, with blepharoplasty (double eyelid surgery) reported to be the most prevalent aesthetic procedure in the country.

The reigning philosophy of large Korean clinics is to embrace specialization rather than general practices. Many clinics offer specialists with decades of experience, performing only one procedure, such as eyelids, rhinoplasty, and other popular treatments. Dr. Lee agrees and adds: “One can only hone their skill if you do something thousands of times; at this point, I’m extremely confident performing procedures around the eyelid and facial anatomy.” Dr. Lee diverges from general plastic surgeons with his view that many patients can be happy with a minimalist approach to surgery and injectables. “Having a very limited scope of work challenges me to focus on providing optimal results utilizing the least number of procedures,” he adds. “As every procedure has a risk of complications, I always begin with their most minimal number to satisfy my patients’ needs.” Achieving outcomes with a “less is more” approach, according to Dr. Lee, is beneficial for both the surgeon and the patient. He advises patients to practice patience in selecting their surgeon and to consider a more conservative stage approach. As a result, his patients are empowered to make the most informed decision toward achieving their aesthetic goals.