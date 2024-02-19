Home > News NEWS Dr. Philip McDonald and Sheléa Melody McDonald: Igniting a Brighter Future for Los Angeles

In a world where power couples are celebrated not just for their individual achievements but for the synergy they create together, Dr. Philip McDonald and Sheléa Melody McDonald stand out. A shared commitment to philanthropy, community service, and the arts paints the picture of a couple whose influence extends far beyond the spotlight - and they’re on a mission to create widespread positive change through their new basketball organization, Los Angeles Ignite. Philip McDonald, M.D., leads Los Angeles Ignite as Team Market Owner in The Basketball League (TBL). Qualified as a board-certified physician specializing in sports medicine radiology, Dr. McDonald recently purchased the TBL basketball team in June 2023, with plans to assist athletes in developing their skills while also impacting the community through charitable endeavors. A product of esteemed basketball campuses at the University of Connecticut (UConn School of Medicine - MD 2006) and Duke University (Fellowship in Sports Medicine Radiology - 2012), Dr. McDonald is also the Founder and CEO of PrimeTime Radiology LLC, providing teleradiology services to professional athletes and teams nationwide. His expertise extends to the realm of sports media, having served as a medical analyst for NBA TV, offering expert insights on the league's top players.

Sheléa Melody McDonald is a Grammy-nominated International Recording Artist, musician, songwriter, producer and critically acclaimed actress who has graced stages such as The Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center and The White House where she received a standing ovation by The Obamas.She most recently performed for a sold out crowd at the Royal Albert Hall with a tribute to Aretha Franklin - accompanied by a 60 piece orchestra led by conductor Jules Buckley. Dr. McDonald and his wife, Sheléa McDonald, epitomize the spirit of giving back. Their involvement in community service events reflects a genuine desire to uplift those in need. Whether it's providing resources for underprivileged youth, supporting local charities, or initiating educational programs, the McDonalds have made philanthropy an integral part of their life and the Los Angeles Ignite's mission. As Sheléa continues to dazzle audiences around the world with her voice and presence, herself and Dr. McDonald's qualities of success, talent, and a shared dedication to making a meaningful difference in the world are evident.

The Basketball League (TBL) serves as a key stage for rising basketball stars, hosting teams throughout the US and Canada. This league is celebrated for its dedication to nurturing emerging talent and offering a stage for spirited basketball competitions. Evelyn Magley is recognized as the first African-American woman to own a men's professional sports league in the United States. As the Chief Executive Officer of The Basketball League (TBL) and the Basketball Super League (BSL), she manages an impressive roster of 44 professional teams across the US and Canada. Transitioning from a lengthy career in music education and philanthropy, Magley embarked on this groundbreaking journey as TBL's CEO at the age of 60. Her significant achievements, coupled with her enthusiasm and expertise in the subject, have made her a popular speaker.She has been featured in international media outlets such as Ozy Magazine and Black Enterprise and was named among the 2023 Hope25 by Hope Magazine, highlighting her notable contributions and impact.

Collaborating closely with Evelyn in the realms of TBL and BSL is David Magley, her husband, who holds the presidency of both leagues. A former American basketball player and coach, Magley also took on the role of commissioner for the National Basketball League of Canada prior to his current position.His extensive experience as a professional athlete and an influential figure in sports management equips him with a profound understanding and enthusiasm for his leadership role within the TBL and BSL. In 2017, David Magley introduced the TBL, taking ownership, and shortly thereafter, in 2018, appointed his wife, Evelyn Magley, as CEO. The collaborative dynamic between Evelyn and David mirrors that of another influential duo, Dr. Philip McDonald and his wife Shélea Melody McDonald, showcasing a shared commitment to nurturing talent and generating a significant positive influence. This partnership between the Magleys, much like the McDonalds, highlights a powerful union in pursuit of common goals.

The TBL has been spoken highly of in recent news by Ernest Scott, Head Coach of the Iowa Wolves in the G-League, affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves. With knowledge as to how the G-League works in terms of selecting new players, Coach Scott recently shared valuable insights on social media for upcoming players on how to get into the league, stating, “I understand you are all grinding and chasing a dream.I’ve been there too.Go play in a reputable league either overseas or the TBL for example. Dominate, put some real film together, get with a reputable agent and start working early for next season if that’s what you really want.”G-League coaches have their eye on players in The Basketball League, reflecting its prominence as one of the main leagues that upcoming basketball players should consider joining. The value in being a part of a showcase league team, such as Los Angeles Ignite, can ultimately catapult a talented player into the upper echelon of basketball, and those who become involved with Ignite are due to receive coaching from a dream team of professionals selected by Dr. McDonald. His handpicked team share a common goal of achieving long-term success.Athletes who are selected to play for the team will be supported by seasoned coaches and staff with a plethora of experience, knowledge and resources to assist them in their journey to the next level.

Vicken Eskidjian - Head Coach, brings a wealth of experience from his 18-year career as a professional basketball player overseas and 14 years coaching in FIBA Asia and Europe.Known as ‘Coach Ve’, he has been working as a trainer and athletic director at the Academy USA, a performance gym in Glendale California, since he arrived in Los Angeles, California. His coaching philosophy extends beyond the Xs and Os, delving into the holistic development of young individuals as a mentor and role model for upcoming athletes. Dwight Walton - General Manager, with extensive experience in playing basketball internationally, enhances the company through his experience.Dwight played professionally overseas and represented Canada in major international tournaments, including the 1988 Summer Olympics. His wealth of knowledge strengthens the Los Angeles Ignite, allowing players to receive mentorship through the lens of an athlete who has played in their shoes prior. Attorney Miles Jordan - President of Basketball Operations is a versatile professional with a history in financial literacy and counsel for NBA athletes, allowing him to play a crucial role in Ignite's leadership. He brings his education from Wake Forest and Harvard into his pivotal role in marketing and consultancy, also working as an agent for NIL deals to benefit the organization. Joe Devance - Assistant Coach completes the Ignite coaching staff.As a UTEP graduate who won the NCAA Conference tournament in 2004, Joe boasts a 17-year professional basketball career with 12 championships, and currently serves as an assistant coach for the Philippine National Team while also coaching 12U and 10U AAU teams.

Brandon "BdotAdot5" Armstrong - Social Media Strategist is an internet sensation and influencer, known for his renowned NBA player impressions.With a background in professional basketball, Brandon assists the company through bringing experience and humor to the team, leveraging his position in the online space to grow the Ignite brand. In addition to his digital career, he's involved in hosting, acting, and branding.He has received recognition from NBA stars like LeBron James, James Harden, and Carmelo Anthony and collaborated with major brands such as Google, Pepsi, Axe, and the NBA. Gary Chivichyan - Chief Marketing Officer is responsible for the expansion of Ignite’s presence in the digital space. As the first Armenian drafted into the NBA G-League and an ESPY Nominee, Gary is commonly referred to as the "Armenian Sniper" by his fans across the world.Chivichyan has built up a plethora of digital marketing capabilities during his journey as a professional basketball player, and is the founder of Beverly Hills SEO Agency - a Los Angeles based digital agency assisting brands and individuals in scaling their presence. Tiffany Vo - Community Service Director, a health professional with a background in education, earned a Masters in Public Health from Loma Linda University in 2019 and is now dedicated to promoting health education, resources, and advocacy to impact more lives. Tiffany is focused on harnessing collective local efforts to effect change on a global scale – a mission which aligns with Los Angeles Ignite. Bill Southard - Chief of Sponsorships/Endorsements provides counsel in navigating organizational challenges and guides Ignite’s sponsor acquisition strategies as a valued member of the company board. As founder and CEO of Southard Communications, Bill brings his 35 years of communications experience to Ignite, having worked with Fortune 500 companies throughout the USA - shaping their digital strategies and business strategies as a whole. Jonathan Ryan Scott - Chief Film Director/Producer is the director of Ignite’s upcoming docuseries and a dedicated filmmaker for the organization, capturing the brand’s progression through content. Scott began his journey teaching in underserved communities, and later honed his skills as a filmmaker at Turner Sports in Atlanta, GA - growing in rank from Editor to Associate Producer, Writer/Producer, and now to a current role as Coordinating Producer for Diversified Sports Content at Bleacher Report. He has won eight National Sports Emmy Awards for his work on the production team for TNT’s Inside the NBA and the NCAA March Madness Tournament.Scott has also worked with numerous high-profile athletes and celebrities around the industry. Overall, he is an individual whose journey exemplifies the Ignite spirit.

With the help and enthusiasm of a tight-knit team of individuals, all of whom share the Ignite vision, the McDonalds are confident that their actions can result in a better future for the local Los Angeles community, as well as have global impact through their community service initiatives. Los Angeles Ignite anticipates a legacy that transcends the game itself and aspires to be a powerhouse, a community force, and a symbol of excellence in every aspect of the game and beyond.