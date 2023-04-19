Hollywood's Man Behind The Mask

Are you considering plastic surgery but worried about looking unnatural or overdone? Look no further. Dr. Raffi Hovsepian is a world-renowned plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California. His unique approach to plastic surgery focuses on achieving natural-looking, harmonious results that enhance his patients' features and overall wellness. In addition, Dr. Hovsepian's work is informed by his artistic sensibilities, which he honed during his extensive training and education. Let’s take a look at the man behind the mask.

Dr. Hovsepian completed his undergraduate studies at the University of California, Irvine, earning a Bachelor of Biological Sciences. He then attended medical school at the Chicago Medical School, earning his Medical Doctorate (MD) as well as two Master of Science Degrees in Physiology and Pathology. After completing his medical degree, Dr. Hovsepian underwent rigid general surgery training at the University of Nevada School of Medicine, Las Vegas. Dr. Hovsepian further committed himself and completed his plastic surgery fellowship training at the prestigious Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery Institute at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine. He did not stop there. Dr. Hovsepian progressed further into international scholarships by world-leading plastic surgeons as his mentors in South America, Asia, and Europe, which in turn has evolved further into his recognition as a world-renowned leader in the prestigious field of plastic surgery.