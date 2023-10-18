Dr. Scottsdale: The Surgeon Redefining Beauty in Scottsdale, Arizona

A Journey to Excellence

Dr. Scottsdale’s path to becoming a leading plastic surgeon was paved with unwavering commitment, tireless effort and a genuine desire to help others. Hailing from Erie, Pennsylvania, he embarked on a journey that laid the groundwork for his illustrious career.

Having graduated from high school with numerous achievements, Dr. Scottsdale pursued a degree in biomedical science at Texas A&M University where he excelled academically and received cum laude honors—all while supported by a full scholarship. His insatiable thirst for knowledge subsequently led him to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where he studied medicine. It was during this time that he discovered the possibilities within the field of plastic surgery—a discipline that encompasses everything from procedures addressing disfiguring injuries to transformative aesthetic enhancements.