Drake Roasted for Flaunting 'Fake' Six-Pack Abs in Shirtless Selfie: 'Stop Playing!' 

Drake is under fire after fans claimed his six-pack abs are 'fake' in a new shirtless selfie.

Drake’s latest thirst trap is catching serious heat — and not the good kind. The 38-year-old rapper had the internet buzzing after he dropped a shirtless mirror selfie on Instagram. The snap, taken in front of his home's massive dining room mirror, gave followers a full view of his tattoos — and what some are calling suspiciously sculpted abs.

“I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just …type,” he captioned the photo.

He also added a video of himself running shirtless in his backyard, showing off his physique in motion, but fans weren’t buying it. “Those are fake,” one person commented bluntly. “Boy stop playing! The only place you ran was to the surgeon 🤣,” another cracked. A third joked, “Arms and chest sold separately," while someone else chimed in, writing, “Ordered abs from Temu n forgot to add shoulders n [triceps] lol,” referencing the bargain shopping site. Another wrote, “Abs is AI.”

Many users even called it the “male BBL,” implying that Drake’s six-pack might’ve been the result of cosmetic work rather than crunches. Though Drake hasn’t confirmed any surgery rumors, plastic surgeon Dr. Henry Mentz broke down how abdominal etching works, per NewBeauty.

“Unlike traditional liposuction, which focuses on removing bulk, abdominal etching is about sculpting,” said the Houston-based expert. “We carefully remove select areas of fat around the muscle lines to enhance natural definition and create a more athletic, six-pack appearance.”

“This technique is ideal for men who are already fit but want that extra level of refinement that’s difficult to achieve through diet and exercise alone,” he continued. “In many cases, we also enhance the pectoral area to further balance and masculinize the upper body.”

This isn’t the first time fans have accused the “Hotline Bling” rapper of getting some cosmetic tweaks. Last year, his former collaborator Rick Ross took a jab at him on social media, sharing side-by-side photos and suggesting Drake had a nose job.

“The bridge of your nose somehow got smaller @champagnepapi,” Ross wrote, even gave him the nickname “BBL Drizzy.”

Drake, never one to stay silent, clapped back by posting a screenshot of a text exchange with his mom, Sandra Graham. “Aubs – the internet is saying you got a nose job?? You looked the same to me in the kitchen today,” she teased. “I can’t believe you would get one without me, cuz you know I always wanted one.”