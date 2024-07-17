OK Magazine
Drake Shows $100 Million Toronto Mansion Being Destroyed by Flooding: Photos

Photo of Drake and an image of his home.
Source: mega;@ChampagnePapi/Instagram
By:

Jul. 17 2024, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

Drake's problematic year just keeps getting worse!

The "God's Plan" rapper, 37, took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 16, to share footage of his $100 million Toronto mansion being flooded with dirty water from a torrential rainstorm.

drake shows toronto mansion destroyed by flooding photos
Source: @ChampagnePapi/Instagram

Drake's problematic year just keeps getting worse.

"This better be Espresso Martini," Drake quipped alongside the shocking video of his home being destroyed. The historical storm in Canada left 167,000 customers without power, according to the city’s electrical grid operator Toronto Hydro.

The disaster comes months after the chart-topper's place was targeted in a drive-by shooting, as his security guard was hit by a flying bullet while "standing outside of the gates, in front of the home." The victim was hospitalized with "serious injuries" but survived the incident.

drake shows toronto mansion destroyed by flooding photos
Source: @ChampagnePapi/Instagram

Drake showed his Toronto mansion flooding.

"I cannot speak to a motive at this time, because it’s so early," inspector Paul Krawczyk explained in a press conference shortly after the crime took place.

In a 2020 interview, Drake opened up about building his beloved property, which he dubbed "The Embassy" for its lavish features. "Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel," he explained. "It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong."

drake shows toronto mansion destroyed by flooding photos
Source: @ChampagnePapi/Instagram

Drake's home was recently the scene of a drive-by shooting.

In addition, the "Views" artist has endured trouble due to his very public battle with Kendrick Lamar. The "Like That" rapper, also 37, recently released the track "Not Like Us," where he completely slammed the dad-of-one and made shocking allegations against him.

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/To any b---- that talk to him and they in love/Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him/They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs," Lamar claimed in the song.

drake shows toronto mansion destroyed by flooding photos
Source: mega

Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar has grabbed headlines in recent months.

Source: OK!
Though Drake hit back with a diss track of his own, the Pulitzer Prize winner dropped a second song "6:16 in LA.," where he rapped, "Have you ever thought that OVO was working for me? / Fake bully, I hate bullies / You must be a terrible person. Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it / Can't Toosie Slide up outta this one / It's just gon' resurface. Yeah, somebody's lyin', I could see the vibes on AK' / Even he lookin' compromised, let's peel the layers back / Ain't no brownie points will be on your chest / Harassin' and f------ with good people."

Architectural Digest conducted the 2020 interview with Drake.

