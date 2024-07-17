Drake Shows $100 Million Toronto Mansion Being Destroyed by Flooding: Photos

"This better be Espresso Martini," Drake quipped alongside the shocking video of his home being destroyed. The historical storm in Canada left 167,000 customers without power, according to the city’s electrical grid operator Toronto Hydro.

The disaster comes months after the chart-topper's place was targeted in a drive-by shooting, as his security guard was hit by a flying bullet while "standing outside of the gates, in front of the home." The victim was hospitalized with "serious injuries" but survived the incident.