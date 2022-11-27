Dream Hospitality Group: Ensuring Your Weekend Is All You Want It To Be
For many people, weekends are their only opportunity for relaxation and enjoyment before returning to work on Monday morning. If you’re looking for an all-around great weekend, then it’s time to call in the experts. The Dream Hospitality Group curates a wide variety of events with entertainment for everyone and every interest. The company’s founder and CEO, George Karavias, is proud of what they offer.
“We want people to have a good time while they are at our events ” he says, adding that weekends should be something people look forward to, not worry about. “The weekend is a time to relax, blow off some steam, and enjoy yourself. Our business is essentially creating events where people can make memories and enjoy their weekend.”
The Group helps make people’s weekends memorable by organizing a wide range of events with various forms of entertainment so that anyone can find something they want to do. From birthday dinners to brunch with friends or a nightclub/bar experience with your favorite artist, The Dream Hospitality Group has you covered. They are well-known for providing access to the most sought-after events in New York City and have accomplished this through their strong partnerships with some of the best talent agencies and venues.
“We try to put on events in a safe and fun environment that make people feel comfortable enough to keep coming back and enjoying themselves with us,” Karavias explains. The Group’s Instagram page offers a sneak peek into the star-studded events the team hosted in the last few months. Karavias collaborates, adding that many celebrities, influencers, and pro athletes are attracted to the Group’s service and forward-thinking concepts.
A significant highlight of Karavias’ career was throwing a concert with 50 Cent in his home country, Greece, an event attended by 50,000 people at the Olympic Stadium. Karavias explains that it was a dream come true because apart from being a major celeb, 50 Cent is one of his idols. More than the celebs and the influencers he serves on multiple occasions, Karavias is also blessed to spend his days running the company with a team of people he likes to call family. Together, they have a bond unlike any other, which Karavias believes contributed to the Group’s success despite recent challenges in the hospitality sector.
Before COVID, Karavias and his team ran 12 nightclubs and did 20 events weekly. Like everyone in this sector, the pandemic forced Karavias and his team to stop everything for quite some time. With most hospitality venues closed to the public, the team was forced to be creative and flexible to create new opportunities. Consequently, they started new nightclub and restaurant concepts, Harbor NYC and Sei Less, and they were soon soaring higher than before.
Karavias explains that both projects are off to a very good start, and they intend to keep building them and building new concepts in the hospitality scene. His dream is to make the Dream Hospitality Group the primary source of NYC hospitality and expand beyond the boroughs. He hopes as the brand continues to grow, everyone traveling to NYC will want to visit a Dream Hospitality club or restaurant during their visit.