Dreamour's Sweet Vinyl

Dreamour is the contemporary definition of fragrance, design, and luxury. The goal behind this bewildering product was to introduce something the market was missing but didn’t quite recognize was missing. With this in mind, Karissa Rowe, the founder of Dreamour, sketched the first designs of the sculptural vessel with the guidance of co-founder Neal Klotsman to execute into tangible form. Imagine a hand-crafted glass vessel that invokes intimacy through its curved way definition and enrapturing fragrances. Well, that is what Dreamour envisioned with their first scent Sweet Vinyl. Despite the company being in its infancy stages, the care, creativity, and preciseness encompassing Dreamour’s glass candle designs go unmatched.

The narrative of Dreamour begins with Karissa Rowe, a recent graduate of the Parsons School of Design. During the pandemic, she conceptualized the sculptural glass candles; in her senior year of college. Upon presenting the idea to Neal Klotsman, she received the assistance she needed to execute the product. Neal operates in the real estate luxury market, resulting in a fluid alignment of various skills like marketing, business management, and a keen eye for interior design. Matching the two passions of Rowe and Klotsman, who offer experience and understanding of the graphic and interior design worlds, respectively, Sweet Vinyl’s rise to success would be only a matter of time.