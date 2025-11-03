or
Drew Barrymore Cancer Scare: Actress Undergoes Emergency Biopsy After 'Bad Mammogram'

Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

Drew Barrymore opened up about a recent cancer scare on 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' which led to the actress undergoing an 'emergency biopsy.'

Nov. 3 2025, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

Drew Barrymore opened up about a recent cancer scare, which led to her undergoing an "emergency biopsy."

The Never Been Kissed actress, 50, spoke about the experience to Tig Notaro, who underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with bilateral b----- cancer in 2013, during the Monday, November 3 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Drew Barrymore Opened Up About Cancer Scare

"This is the thing I've wanted to risk talking about on this show because — I recently had a scare," the actress explained. "I'm completely fine, but I did get a bad mammogram and I got taken into that room and then I had an emergency biopsy and I waited those 5 days."

The Charlie’s Angels star then asked Notaro, 54, about her own cancer journey and how she was able to "calm" herself following the initial moment of diagnosis.

Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

Drew Barrymore reflected on her recent cancer scare during the November 3 episode of her talk show.

Drew Barrymore Underwent Emergency Biopsy

"It cracked me open completely," Notaro said, noting it pushed her to ask for help. "I went from being somebody that held everything to myself. I was gonna do it on my own."

Earlier in the episode, Barrymore highlighted the release of Notaro's recent documentary project Come See Me in the Good Light which celebrates two women who navigated life after a terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore Called Cancer a 'Tough' Topic

"I have been wanting to discuss a certain subject on this show, and I did not know how. It is a very tough one to approach," Barrymore told her guest. "But, having seen your documentary, I feel like I might be able to start scratching the surface here because of what you guys were brave enough, bold enough and smart enough to put out into the world, which is clearly being embraced, so I think that also gives us a little more confidence."

Drew Barrymore Is Known For Candid Confessions

Barrymore is known for her candid confessions on the show. In April, she opened up about how she never had any cosmetic procedures in her face, but didn’t condemn those who went that route.

"I haven't done anything and I want to try and stay that way ... but I also am like, do whatever works for you. The only thing I do know is don't judge other people because they do things differently," she explained.

