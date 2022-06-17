Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol

How Can Cannabidiol Impact The CP450 System?

Cannabidiol can interact with this system present in your liver. As per preclinical studies, cannabidiol can engage with the said enzymes with competitive inhibition, which displaces its chemical counterparts and thus blocks the enzymes from breaking down other substances.

Cannabidiol’s inhibitory impact on the system has a potency that hinges on the quantity of cannabidiol and the form of CBD you ingest, plus your body chemistry. These factors will dictate how tightly cannabidiol attaches to the liver enzyme’s active site. The tighter that bond is, the more competitive will the inhibition be.

It means that cannabidiol reaches the first site of the liver faster than other substances that the body metabolizes. It means that cannabidiol reduces the impact of every other compound passing through the said system.