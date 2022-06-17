Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol
Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects, but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction.
Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
How Can Cannabidiol Impact The CP450 System?
Cannabidiol can interact with this system present in your liver. As per preclinical studies, cannabidiol can engage with the said enzymes with competitive inhibition, which displaces its chemical counterparts and thus blocks the enzymes from breaking down other substances.
Cannabidiol’s inhibitory impact on the system has a potency that hinges on the quantity of cannabidiol and the form of CBD you ingest, plus your body chemistry. These factors will dictate how tightly cannabidiol attaches to the liver enzyme’s active site. The tighter that bond is, the more competitive will the inhibition be.
It means that cannabidiol reaches the first site of the liver faster than other substances that the body metabolizes. It means that cannabidiol reduces the impact of every other compound passing through the said system.
Why Does CYP450 Matters With Regard To Cannabidiol And Drugs?
The impact of cannabidiol on the system changes how some drugs get metabolized and prevents much of the medication from getting processed in one’s liver. This may contribute to more concentrations of the drug in the part, with a possibility of unwanted effects like a compromised immune system, overdose, and bleeding.
Which Drugs Should You Avoid Consuming With Cannabidiol?
The answer is this: any drug that the system metabolizes and can get diminished because of cannabidiol use. A sign that your medication might just interact with cannabidiol, is if a pharmacist recommends against using grapefruit. However, it is not strong evidence, and you have to check with a doctor when you wish to avoid prospectively negative interactions.
Compilation Of Drugs
●Anesthetics like amobarbital, barbiturates, thiamylal, propofol, ketamine, and etomidate
●Antiarrhythmics like amiodarone, procainamide, flecainide, quinidine, tocainide, and propafenone
●Antidepressants like citalopram, fluoxetine, escitalopram, fluvoxamine, sertraline, vilazodone, and vortioxetin
●Benzodiazepines like alprazolam, clonazepam, clobazam, diazepam, lorazepam, and estazolam