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Inside Druski and Erika Kirk's Feud: Why a Viral Parody Has Become a Political Flashpoint

Composite photo of Druski and Erika Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Druski turned a parody video into a political flashpoint.

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April 6 2026, Published 11:43 p.m. ET

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What started as a viral comedy sketch has quickly spiraled into a full-blown political and cultural flashpoint, with comedian Druski, conservative figure Erika Kirk, and even President Donald Trump pulled into the fallout.

At the center is Druski’s widely shared video, “How Conservative Women in America Act,” in which the comedian — real name Drew Desbordes — uses prosthetics, a wig, and exaggerated mannerisms to portray a character widely believed to be Kirk. The clip has racked up more than 180 million views on X, sparking both laughter and outrage.

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Trump’s Comment Amplifies the Moment

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Image of Donald Trump intensified attention with legal suggestions.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump intensified attention with legal suggestions.

The controversy escalated after Trump weighed in during a White House event, urging Kirk to take legal action. “I think you should sue ‘em,” he said, adding that critics were “so jealous of Erika.”

Though Trump didn’t name Druski directly, the timing tied his remarks to the viral skit. The suggestion added fuel to speculation that Kirk might pursue a lawsuit and rumors that quickly spread online.

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Image of Druski's representative denied that the comedian received a cease and desist order.
Source: @druski/INSTAGRAM

Druski's representative denied that the comedian received a cease and desist order.

However, a representative for Druski confirmed to Newsweek that “any claim that a cease and desist was issued to Druski is absolutely false,” and there is no evidence that Kirk has filed or initiated legal action.

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Viral Parody Meets Real-World Grief

Image of Grief shaped much of the backlash surrounding the clip.
Source: MEGA

Grief shaped much of the backlash surrounding the clip.

Part of what makes the backlash so intense is timing. Kirk’s husband, conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, was assassinated in September 2025, and the parody arrives as she continues to grieve.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman says that emotional context shapes how audiences interpret the video.“Depending upon one’s political persuasion, The Druski–Erika Kirk skit is either simply hilarious, or a forbidden pleasure or an outrage. He does do a cringe-worthy impersonation of Erika, which some people find too ‘on-the-nose’,” she explained.

“Parody is protected by the First Amendment, but it hits harder in our algorithm era because it is multiplied on social media in many different iterations. This makes people feel like they have to take sides — either for or against Erika or Druski,” she added.

When Comedy Becomes Culture War

Image of The parody continued circulating across social media platforms.
Source: @druski/X

The parody continued circulating across social media platforms.

What might once have been a fleeting joke now becomes a sustained, viral narrative thanks to the internet.

“It's a little too soon after Charlie’s death to get universal laughter. Surely Erika isn’t laughing,” Lieberman said. “She will especially hate the part where he keeps falling off a treadmill, because she is undoubtedly sensitive about her weight.”

Even so, she argues that the reaction reveals more about the moment than the material itself.

“In our stressful world,” she said, “it would do us all good if we could lighten up about comedy — even if we don’t agree with it.”

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