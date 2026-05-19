or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > dua lipa
OK LogoPHOTOS

Dua Lipa Flaunts Her Hourglass Waist in Tiny Bikini: See the Hot Photos

Photo of Dua Lipa
Source: MEGA; @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa looked stunning in a trendy metallic bikini.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 19 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa is starting her hot girl summer early!

The "Levitating" singer, 30, wasn't shy about stripping down into a tiny, metallic bikini in a new photo posted via Instagram on Tuesday, May 19.

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa Turned Heads in Tiny Bikini

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Dua Lipa's tiny bikini featured snake embellishments on the straps.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa's tiny bikini featured snake embellishments on the straps.

In the sizzling snap, the singer looked relaxed as she lounged on a striped beach towel. Her hourglass shape was on full display in the swimsuit, which she paired with sleek black sunglasses.

She showed off a sun-kissed glow and appeared makeup-free as she pouted at the camera.

"Princess Diaries," Lipa captioned the carousel of photos.

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa Was in Town for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Photo of Dua Lipa rocked a black long-sleeve top in a casual daytime look.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa rocked a black long-sleeve top in a casual daytime look.

Lipa shared more glimpses from her overseas getaway as she's been spotted at several events while in town for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

In another daytime look, the "One Kiss" artist took a selfie in her hotel room while wearing a skintight, long-sleeve shirt. She paired the casual look with a black shoulder bag as she smoldered for the shot.

MORE ON:
dua lipa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa Added a Pop of Color

Photo of Dua Lipa embraced color in a trendy nighttime look.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa embraced color in a trendy nighttime look.

The songstress dramatically switched things up in the evening, opting for a siren red plunging top. She paired the halter-style piece with blue jeans and a matching red bag.

Fans were obsessed with Lipa's fashion choices, flooding the comments sections with compliments.

"You are the moment!" one follower said, while another admirer added, "The most beautiful girl in the world."

"Dua is the queen. Love the looks," a third gushed.

Others asked about her fiancé, Callum Turner, and rumors they were getting married later this year.

"When's the wedding?" questioned one user, while another wrote, "Are you still getting married?"

Dua Lipa Is Headed Down the Aisle

Photo of Callum Turner and Dua Lipa were first romantically linked in January 2024.
Source: MEGA

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa were first romantically linked in January 2024.

The "Cold Heart" singer and Fantastic Beasts actor, 36, confirmed their engagement in June 2025.

"Yeah, we’re engaged," she gushed in an interview at the time. "It’s very exciting."

The pair weas first romantically linked in January 2024 when the pop star was spotted supporting Turner at the premiere after-party for his Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air. Multiple outlets reported the couple is set to tie the knot in September with a three-day celebration. The couple's wedding will reportedly take place in Palermo, Italy, from September 5 to 7.

"I’m happier than ever, so it feels like I’m doing a disservice by not talking about it," Lipa said in an interview about her upcoming nuptials. "When you’re a public person, anything that’s very personal is very vulnerable. It’s not like I don’t want to share it."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.