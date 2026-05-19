Dua Lipa Flaunts Her Hourglass Waist in Tiny Bikini: See the Hot Photos

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Dua Lipa is starting her hot girl summer early! The "Levitating" singer, 30, wasn't shy about stripping down into a tiny, metallic bikini in a new photo posted via Instagram on Tuesday, May 19.

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Dua Lipa Turned Heads in Tiny Bikini

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa's tiny bikini featured snake embellishments on the straps.

In the sizzling snap, the singer looked relaxed as she lounged on a striped beach towel. Her hourglass shape was on full display in the swimsuit, which she paired with sleek black sunglasses. She showed off a sun-kissed glow and appeared makeup-free as she pouted at the camera. "Princess Diaries," Lipa captioned the carousel of photos.

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Dua Lipa Was in Town for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa rocked a black long-sleeve top in a casual daytime look.

Lipa shared more glimpses from her overseas getaway as she's been spotted at several events while in town for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. In another daytime look, the "One Kiss" artist took a selfie in her hotel room while wearing a skintight, long-sleeve shirt. She paired the casual look with a black shoulder bag as she smoldered for the shot.

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Dua Lipa Added a Pop of Color

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa embraced color in a trendy nighttime look.

The songstress dramatically switched things up in the evening, opting for a siren red plunging top. She paired the halter-style piece with blue jeans and a matching red bag. Fans were obsessed with Lipa's fashion choices, flooding the comments sections with compliments. "You are the moment!" one follower said, while another admirer added, "The most beautiful girl in the world." "Dua is the queen. Love the looks," a third gushed. Others asked about her fiancé, Callum Turner, and rumors they were getting married later this year. "When's the wedding?" questioned one user, while another wrote, "Are you still getting married?"

Dua Lipa Is Headed Down the Aisle

Source: MEGA Callum Turner and Dua Lipa were first romantically linked in January 2024.