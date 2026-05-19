Dua Lipa Flaunts Her Hourglass Waist in Tiny Bikini: See the Hot Photos
May 19 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET
Dua Lipa is starting her hot girl summer early!
The "Levitating" singer, 30, wasn't shy about stripping down into a tiny, metallic bikini in a new photo posted via Instagram on Tuesday, May 19.
Dua Lipa Turned Heads in Tiny Bikini
In the sizzling snap, the singer looked relaxed as she lounged on a striped beach towel. Her hourglass shape was on full display in the swimsuit, which she paired with sleek black sunglasses.
She showed off a sun-kissed glow and appeared makeup-free as she pouted at the camera.
"Princess Diaries," Lipa captioned the carousel of photos.
Dua Lipa Was in Town for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival
Lipa shared more glimpses from her overseas getaway as she's been spotted at several events while in town for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
In another daytime look, the "One Kiss" artist took a selfie in her hotel room while wearing a skintight, long-sleeve shirt. She paired the casual look with a black shoulder bag as she smoldered for the shot.
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Dua Lipa Added a Pop of Color
The songstress dramatically switched things up in the evening, opting for a siren red plunging top. She paired the halter-style piece with blue jeans and a matching red bag.
Fans were obsessed with Lipa's fashion choices, flooding the comments sections with compliments.
"You are the moment!" one follower said, while another admirer added, "The most beautiful girl in the world."
"Dua is the queen. Love the looks," a third gushed.
Others asked about her fiancé, Callum Turner, and rumors they were getting married later this year.
"When's the wedding?" questioned one user, while another wrote, "Are you still getting married?"
Dua Lipa Is Headed Down the Aisle
The "Cold Heart" singer and Fantastic Beasts actor, 36, confirmed their engagement in June 2025.
"Yeah, we’re engaged," she gushed in an interview at the time. "It’s very exciting."
The pair weas first romantically linked in January 2024 when the pop star was spotted supporting Turner at the premiere after-party for his Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air. Multiple outlets reported the couple is set to tie the knot in September with a three-day celebration. The couple's wedding will reportedly take place in Palermo, Italy, from September 5 to 7.
"I’m happier than ever, so it feels like I’m doing a disservice by not talking about it," Lipa said in an interview about her upcoming nuptials. "When you’re a public person, anything that’s very personal is very vulnerable. It’s not like I don’t want to share it."