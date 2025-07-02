Dua Lipa Spills Out of Tiny Polka Dot Bikini While on Italian Vacation With Fiancé Callum Turner: Photos
Dua Lipa is trading "training season" for a tropical getaway.
The pop star, 29, sizzled in a scandalous bikini while exploring Italy with her fiancé, Callum Turner, on Wednesday, July 2.
The "Dance the Night" singer exposed underb--- in a black-and-white polka dot two-piece with doily-like trim. She paired her cleavage-baring top and thong with black oval sunglasses as she exposed several tattoos on her arms. Among the ink was a sketch of a rose on her right bicep and a palm tree on her left. Lipa was all smiles as she lay on an orange striped beach towel by the water.
When she wasn't swimming, Lipa explored the streets of Italy with her man. She went braless as she strolled down the sidewalk in a white tank top, while Turner sported a green polo.
One day, Lipa rocked a green tank, jeans and a baseball cap for a meal on the street. She smiled for the camera as she held up a hand-painted plate that read "Napoli." The couple also enjoyed clams and sangria while a black cat hopped up on the table.
The photo dump was complete with several other scenic moments from the duo's vacation, including a helicopter ride over the mountains.
The musician captioned her Instagram post, "Italian weekend 🍝💋🇮🇹."
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Engagement
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lipa confirmed her engagement to Turner on June 12 after around one and a half years of dating.
"Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting," she told an outlet.
Her fiancé asked her friends and sister for help picking out the unique diamond engagement ring with a gold band.
"I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me," Lipa exclaimed. "It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."
When Is Dua Lipa Getting Married?
The couple is enjoying their time as fiancés and not rushing into wedding planning due to career commitments.
"I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period," Lipa said. "I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: 'Oh, what would I wear?'"
Does Dua Lipa Want Kids?
In the meantime, the Grammy Award winner is daydreaming about starting a family with Turner.
"I'd love to have kids one day," she spilled. "But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time – how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take. I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children."