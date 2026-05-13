Dua Lipa Slaps Samsung With $15 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Use of Her Image to Sell TVs

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Dua Lipa is suing Samsung, accusing the global tech company of using her image without permission to help sell televisions, which she says falsely suggested her endorsement and damaged her brand. The lawsuit seeks at least $15 million in damages and centers on Samsung allegedly placing a copyrighted image of the singer — titled “Dua Lipa - Backstage at Austin City Limits, 2024” — on the front of retail TV boxes. According to the filing, Lipa owns all rights to the image and never authorized its use.

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The Legal Case: Publicity and False Endorsement

Source: UNSPLASH Samsung allegedly placed the singer’s photo on a TV packaging.

“Cases involving unauthorized use of a celebrity’s likeness often center on two major legal theories: right of publicity and false endorsement,” explained Tarlika Nunez-Navarro, a former Florida Circuit Court Judge and Dean of St. Thomas University College of Law. “The right-of-publicity claim focuses on whether a company commercially benefited from using a person’s identity… without permission.”

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Source: MEGA The lawsuit sought $15 million in damages.

False endorsement claims, often brought under the Lanham Act, hinge on whether consumers could reasonably believe the celebrity endorsed or was affiliated with the product. In this case, Lipa’s legal team argues that Samsung’s packaging created the impression she approved of the TVs, potentially influencing purchasing decisions.

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Social Media as Evidence

Source: MEGA Samsung was allegedly asked to stop using the singer's image and refused.

The lawsuit points to social media posts as evidence. Screenshots included in the filing show fans reacting to the packaging, with one writing they would buy the TV “just because Dua is on it.” “That is not just a legal exhibit. That is a public confession that Samsung's unauthorized use of Dua Lipa's face sold their product,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “The brand benefited. She did not consent. That story writes itself.” Samsung was allegedly asked to stop using the image and refused, which Philip says could shape public perception as much as the legal arguments themselves. “That is not a legal technicality. That is a choice. And that choice is now the headline,” she said. But Nunez-Navarro warned that “even unintended implications of endorsement can create substantial legal risk.” “From a compliance standpoint, companies should ensure they have clear written licensing agreements and approval rights before using any celebrity image, likeness, or implied association,” she said.

The Brand Impact Beyond the Courtroom

Source: MEGA The lawsuit highlighted the value of celebrity image rights.