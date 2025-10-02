or
Duck Dynasty's Uncle Si Rushed to the Hospital After 'Trouble' With 'Severe' Infection

Duck Dynasty's Uncle Si was rushed to the hospital after complications with a 'severe sinus infection,' according to the Duck Commander’s General Manager.

Oct. 2 2025, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Duck Dynasty star Uncle Si was rushed to the hospital after experiencing major complications with an infection.

“Before any rumors get started, yes Uncle Si is in the hospital,” Duck Commander’s General Manager Justin Martin announced via Instagram on Monday, October 1. “He’s doing very well but was having a little trouble whooping a severe sinus infection.”

Martin reported that amid Uncle Si’s (real name: Silas Robertson) hospitalization, he is “very much on the mend and will be discharged soon" and promised to share the "full story" at a later date.

Martin and Uncle Si co-host the “Duck Call Room” podcast with John-David Owen, John Godwin, Jay Stone, Phillip McMillian and Jacob Mayo, sharing stories, hunting adventures, commentary and insights about their lives and the outdoor world.

Uncle Si’s hospitalization comes months after he was rushed to the E.R. earlier this year after taking a fall during a hunting trip in January.

“Typical Silas Robertson, he’s in a dang hurry to get out of the boat and into the Polaris, he fell. He fell trying to get out of the boat…it’s steep right there,” Martin explained during an episode of the “Duck Call Room” podcast that month. “He went to take a long step instead of waiting on us.”

Si apparently tried to downplay his injuries until the crew later noticed something was off with his behavior.

“He didn’t want anybody to see that he fell. The problem is you’re covered in mud now, like we know you fell,” Justin continued while recounting Si’s injury. “We get back to the clubhouse, and breakfast is done and we’re looking up and there’s no Si. He’s just sitting outside in the cold. I immediately thought he had a concussion because it was out of character.”

McMillan said he later received a call learning that Si was being seen by medical professionals because his “oxygen level was really low” and he was experiencing a lot of discomfort. Eventually, blood work and X-rays confirmed no signs of serious injury.

“I said, ‘What is going on?’ And I figured he would start laughing and talking. [But] no, he said, ‘Man, I’m in a lot of pain.’ He said, ‘I fell duck hunting and I think I broke some ribs.’ He always thinks it’s worse than it is,” McMillan recounted.

Fans first met Uncle Si on Duck Dynasty, which aired on A&E for 11 seasons from 2012 to 2017. The fan-favorite went on to star in his own spinoff, Going Si-Ral, from 2016 to 2017.

