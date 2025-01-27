'Duck Dynasty' Star Silas 'Uncle Si' Robertson, 76, Released From Hospital After Suffering a Fall on a Hunting Trip
Duck Dynasty alum Silas "Uncle Si" Robertson was taken to the hospital after taking a tumble off of a boat during a recent hunting trip.
On the Thursday, January 23, episode of the "Duck Call Room" podcast, show costars Justin Martin and Phillip McMillan explained Si, 76, spent three days in the emergency room before he was finally released to finish his recovery at home.
"Typical Silas Robertson, he’s in a dang hurry to get out of the boat and up the steep hill," Justin told listeners. "He fell trying to get out of the boat. He fell on his oxygen machine, but he bounced right back up. He didn’t want anybody to see that he fell. But he was covered in mud."
However, the Duck Commander employee explained Si was "real quiet" for the rest of the day and wouldn't take any pain medication others in the group offered him.
"I said, ‘What is going on?’ And I figured he would start laughing and talking. But no, he said, ‘Man, I’m in a lot of pain,'" Phillip shared.
Once they checked him into the emergency room, Si was given an X-ray to make sure he didn't have any broken bones. It was also suggested that he could have had low oxygen levels due to panic attacks.
"Things can go sideways pretty fast out there," Justin added of the potential dangers of hunting.
As OK! previously reported, Si's controversial costar and brother Phil Robertson, 78, is also suffering health issues as he battles early-onset Alzheimer's and a blood disorder.
"Everyone is worried," an insider spilled earlier this month. "His mental capacity has diminished ... he’s got a blood disorder that they believe is causing mini strokes."
The insider added that the Robertson family wants to "give him the best life they possibly can under the circumstances," including checking in on him often and taking him "out for drives in the woods to reminisce about the good old days and make sure he’s getting the best care."
Jase Robertson revealed Phil can "barely walk around" without "crying out in pain."
"We’ve got a team of doctors, and then we have another set of doctors who are looking at all the tests, and they’re all in agreement that there’s no curing what he has," he concluded.