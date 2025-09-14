HEALTH Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Journey for New Role: 'Long Ways to Go!' Source: Mega Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson revealed he lost weight for his new role in 'Lizard Music,' joking he has a 'long ways to go.' OK! Staff Sept. 14 2025, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is undergoing a major body transformation, and he has an exciting reason behind it — his upcoming role in the film Lizard Music, directed by Benny Safdie. At the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, the 53-year-old actor shared his journey of shedding pounds after bulking up for his MMA film The Smashing Machine, which is set to hit theaters in October.

Source: Mega Fans were stunned over the actor's recent appearance.

"I'm so excited because I get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in Smashing Machine. Can't wait," he said, according to People. Speaking candidly about his new diet, Johnson joked that he's eating "less chicken." He explained, "This is me slimmed down… in the process of slimming down. I still have a long ways to go."

Source: A24/YouTube The star slimmed down after bulking up for his MMA film 'The Smashing Machine.'

Earlier this month, Johnson sparked buzz at the Venice Film Festival, where he appeared noticeably thinner. Sporting a blue-collared shirt and white pants, he exuded charm while fans expressed both awe and worry on social media. "Yep had to do a double take," one user wrote on X, while another proclaimed, "The Smashing Machine is really setting the bar high. An unrecognizable Dwayne Johnson looks to give the best performance of his career."

Source: Mega Dwayne Johnson said he was eating 'less chicken' as part of his process.

One user wrote, "I hope he's not sick because he looks very thin." Another remarked, "No way this is him or recent. 6-7 months ago he was raw jacked. He wouldn't lose that much muscle so fast. He would still be working out and stuff." Jokingly, one fan quipped, "The Rock has turned into a pebble…"

The Smashing Machine follows the life of Mark Kerr, a two-time UFC heavyweight champion and a pioneer in the early days of mixed martial arts. The film, which is based on a 2002 documentary of the same name, focuses on a specific period of Kerr's career from 1997 to 2000. The film highlights the heavy toll the sport took on Kerr, leading him to a debilitating addiction to painkillers and steroids. As he walked the red carpet for The Smashing Machine, Johnson offered another glimpse of his transformation. He previously mentioned that this weight change was "something [he] was really hungry to do," The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Source: Mega The former WWE wrestler previously altered his physique for roles like 'Black Adam.'