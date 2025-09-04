Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 60-Pound Weight-Loss Transformation: Before and After Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is still rocking after his dramatic weight-loss transformation. On September 1, the wrestler-turned-actor became a hot topic when he showed off his visibly slimmer physique at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival. While he has been known for having a titan-like build, portraying legendary two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr in his upcoming film, The Smashing Machine, required him to lose significant weight. "This transformation was something I was really hungry to do," he told The Hollywood Reporter during the event. Johnson added, "I had been very fortunate to have the career that I've had over the years and to make the films that I've made, but there was just a voice inside of me, a little voice that said, 'Well, what if I could do more — I want to do more and what does that look like?'" Here's a look at Johnson's incredible weight-loss journey.

April 2019

Source: MEGA Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson lost 60 pounds following a dramatic weight-loss journey.

The WWE superstar displayed his godlike physique at the 2019 TIME 100 Gala, appearing on the red carpet in a Ralph Lauren Purple Label brown velvet suit paired with a turtleneck shirt, matching pants and brown shoes.

July 2020

Source: @therock/Instagram Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson appeared noticeably slimmer at the Venice International Film Festival.

In a July 2020 Instagram post, Johnson captured his shredded physique while at a gym. "It's ok to talk about it. We all talk. It's fun to talk about goals and dreams. But the conduit that turns talk into real success is action. Hard work. Relentless hard work. Applied to all aspects of life. Stay hungry and healthy, my friends. #twohandphilosophy #sacredrepetition," he captioned the upload.

November 2021

Source: MEGA The wrestler-turned-actor still maintains his muscular body through proper diet and exercise.

Johnson suited up for the world premiere of Red Notice in Los Angeles, Calif., in November 2021.

October 2022

Source: MEGA Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson previously declared he wanted to 'bring in the best physique' of his career.

Posing during the photocall for Black Adam presentation in Madrid, Spain, Johnson let his colossus physique stretch his dark green, short-sleeved polo shirt to its breaking point. The following month, he sat down for an interview with Men's Health for his film Black Adam. At the time, he revealed that his goal was "to bring the best physique" of his career. "So the challenge with that is not only do you set the bar high — which is fine . . . bring it on!—but then you realize you have to maintain that for months," Johnson shared.

March 2023

Source: MEGA Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also began training in combat sports and MMA.

Johnson attended the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a double-breasted suit jacket with a black bow tie and dark-colored pants.

March 2024

Source: MEGA During his wrestling career, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reportedly consumed between 6,000 and 8,000 calories per day.

Johnson stole the spotlight at the 96th Academy Awards when he arrived in a dark gray single-breasted suit with a deep red highlight at the chest. He completed the look with suede shoes.

November 2024

Source: MEGA Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been working with nutrition experts to make sure he follows a healthy diet.

While working in Red One, Johnson continued to impress fans with his well-built figure. But in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he spoke candidly about shrugging off the Hollywood pressure to slim down if he wanted to get a major role. "'If you wanna be a leading man, you're too big; you can't go to the gym, you have to lose weight, you gotta go on a diet,'" he shared the advice he used to receive before reaching the peak of his acting career. "And if you don't know any better, then you buy into it, so I started to question myself then," he admitted. "Some of those films at the time I was making, I think, reflect that. And then a moment came where I said, 'Excuse my language but f--- that, I'm not doing this anymore, I'm gonna do myself. And if I fail, then I can fail being me.'" Johnson, who is one of the highest-paid film actors, revealed he became "acutely aware of the power of being authentic and being real."

November 14, 2024

Source: MEGA He shares photos of his cheat meals online.

Yee-haw! Johnson accepted the Entertainer of the Year recognition at the 2024 GQ Men of the Year Awards. For the event, he embraced the party's American Rodeo theme by sporting a black cowboy hat, a leather vest, black pants and black shoes.

January 2025

Source: MEGA Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson continues to do cardio and weight training.

Johnson exposed his well-built chest in a Dolce & Gabbana single-breasted jacket, silk shirt and wool trousers at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.

September 2025

Source: MEGA Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gained muscle mass for his role in 'The Smashing Machine.'