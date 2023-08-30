No Smackdown! 10 Wrestlers Who Found Fame in the Acting Industry – From Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to John Cena
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the most successful wrestler-turned-actor, with his films grossing over $3.5 billion since he started his acting career.
His most famous works include the Jumanji franchise, San Andreas, Hercules, Rampage, Race to Witch Mountain and The Game Plan.
Dave Bautista
After his first two stints in the WWE, Dave Bautista launched his acting career in 2006 and began appearing in big pictures. He starred in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Dune, Riddick, Spectre, The Man with the Iron Fists and Army of the Dead.
Bautista's most notable role yet was Drax the Destroyer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.
Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan did not only dominate the wrestling industry, but he also scored notable TV and film roles over the years after starting his career in Rocky III in 1982. From there, he appeared in more flicks, including Thunder in Paradise, The Ultimate Weapon, 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain and Santa with Muscles.
Hogan also voiced characters in American Dad! and Robot Chicken.
Sasha Banks
Former IWGP Women's Champion and current New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Sasha Banks marked her acting debut in the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian. She portrayed Koska Reeves' character.
Steve Austin
Steve Austin, who is widely regarded as one of the most influential wrestlers of all time, also became a great actor. He famously played San Francisco Police Department inspector Jake Cage in Seasons 4 and 5 of Nash Bridges, prior to his motion picture debut in The Longest Yard.
It did not take him a long time to land his first starring role in the 2007 action film The Condemned. He later added more titles to his resume, such as Maximum Conviction, The Stranger, Knockout and Recoil.
John Cena
John Cena followed in Johnson's footsteps and became one of the most sought-after wrestlers in the TV and film industries.
In 2006, he starred in The Marine before gaining critical responses for his portrayals in the shows Trainwreck, Bumblebee, Ferdinand, F9 and The Suicide Squad.
Roddy Piper
Among Roddy Piper's famous works as an actor, his appearance in They Live reportedly made him "some kind of a legend." He had over 20 TV and movie credits before his death on July 31, 2015.
His representative, Jay Schachter, told The Hollywood Reporter that the wrestler-actor died peacefully in his sleep.
"I am shocked and beyond devastated," the representative said. "He was an amazing man and a true friend. He was one of the most generous, sincere and authentic people I have ever known. This is a true loss to us all."
The Miz
The Miz, born Michael Gregory Mizanin, initially started his career as a reality TV participant in The Real World: Back to New York and Real World/Road Rules Challenge before starting his wrestling career.
He then made guest appearances in Ghost Hunters Live, Psych Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, Side Hustle and Supernatural.
Stacy Keibler
Famed female professional wrestler Stacy Keibler brought her beauty to TV and film, starring in Pecker and Liberty Heights, What About Brian, The Comebacks, In the Motherhood and Samurai Girl.
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has a bright future as an actor. After having an uncredited cameo on Countdown in 2016, he appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and The Wrong Missy.
In June, he sparked rumors he would be starring in a new movie with All Elite Wrestling star Malakai Black. The buzz started on X, claiming that they would work on Action Force – The Divide – with the film's IMDb page showing that it is currently in pre-production.