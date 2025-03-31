Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Scary in-Air Mishap: Plane Had Mechanical Issues in the Middle of the Pacific Ocean
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed his private plane had some mechanical issues.
The star was on his way to Houston, Texas, from Hawaii for the opening of the United Football League's second season when the plane was forced to turn around as a result of "hydraulics overheating issue."
“Man, I was super pumped to get down there to Texas to rock and roll with all the fans, the players and the coaches,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star said via social media. “Last night we had some issues with the plane. About 35 to 40 minutes into the flight, the pilot comes back to me, he gets down on one knee, and it’s just me on the plane. Just me and crew, and he faces me and says, ‘Mr. Johnson, I’m sorry to inform you. We cannot continue to fly over the ocean. We have a problem, and we have to land back in Hawaii. You have my word that I will land you back safely on the island."
The wrestler then said the said the captain "explained" to him "what happened."
“He said that it was an hydraulics issues with overheating. And he said that there are some issues that we can work out in the air, and then there are some where we’re not gonna take a chance, especially over the ocean. And especially when the computer in the airplane is saying don’t fly anymore over the ocean you got to get back to land," he noted, thanking Captain Dave and his crew.
“We’ve all experience turbulence on airplanes and some of us like me — like you guys — have experience some really f-------- crazy turbulence where you’re like, ‘Holy s----,” he said. “Drinks are flying. Luggage is flying, everything is going everywhere. And you can’t help but to think, its human nature, ‘Is this it? Is this how I check out?’”
Fortunately, the dad-of-three, 52, is thrilled to be alive.
“So, when you’re back there alone with just your drink and you’re thinking about this, and you got everything crossed hoping you make it back safely,” he said. “You start to realize really quickly, s--- that’s really important in life. And then you realize the s--- that doesn’t really matter that you’ve been thinking about and worrying about. Anyway, I had one of those moments last night.”
He added, “Bottom line is I’m grateful to be back on ground, grateful to be back in Hawaii.”