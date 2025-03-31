Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Scary in-Air Mishap: Plane Had Mechanical Issues in the Middle of the Pacific Ocean

The wrestler then said the said the captain "explained" to him "what happened."

“He said that it was an hydraulics issues with overheating. And he said that there are some issues that we can work out in the air, and then there are some where we’re not gonna take a chance, especially over the ocean. And especially when the computer in the airplane is saying don’t fly anymore over the ocean you got to get back to land," he noted, thanking Captain Dave and his crew.