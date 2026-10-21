or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Dwayne Johnson
OK LogoNEWS

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Looks Unrecognizable as He Transforms Into an Elderly Man for New Movie

Photo of Dwayne Johnson
Source: MEGA

Dwayne Johnson's latest transformation has him looking unrecognizable.

Profile Image

Oct. 21 2026, Published 6:43 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dwayne Johnson's latest transformation is making him look unrecognizable.

The wrestler-turned-actor's dedication to his latest role in the upcoming adventure flick Lizard Music really went to extremes in his transformation into the 70-something-year-old man.

Article continues below advertisement

Dwayne Johnson Looks Unrecognizable in Latest Transformation

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Dwayne Johnson went to extremes to transform into a 70-something-year-old man in 'Lizard Music.'
Source: MEGA

Dwayne Johnson went to extremes to transform into a 70-something-year-old man in 'Lizard Music.'

For the fantasy movie based on the 1976 children's novel of the same name, The Rock's costume included a bucket hat, a trench coat, a goofy tie, and dad sneakers to bring his character, The Chicken Man, to life.

Taking things even further, Johnson also sported a scraggly gray beard for the role during the October 20 shoot on the New York set.

In essence, the actor looked practically unrecognizable in character as the old man, with a wrinkled face and beard that hid his cut jawline.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnson Commented on Being a Part of 'Lizard Music'

Image of The Rock's costume included a bucket hat, a trench coat, a goofy tie, and dad sneakers to bring his character, The Chicken Man, to life.
Source: MEGA

The Rock's costume included a bucket hat, a trench coat, a goofy tie, and dad sneakers to bring his character, The Chicken Man, to life.

As much as this role is a shift from Johnson's affinity for playing action heroes in pieces like Black Adam, Jumanji, and the Fast & Furious saga, the actor said finding a new lane on camera was long overdue.

At the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, the actor reportedly said during an informal conversation at the Royal Alexandra Theater, “I wanted something like this for such a long time,” about doing a movie creatively for himself, rather than acting in a Hollywood tentpole aimed at his legions of fans, per The Hollywood Reporter.

MORE ON:
Dwayne Johnson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Dwayne Johnson said finding a new lane on camera was long overdue.
Source: MEGA

Dwayne Johnson said finding a new lane on camera was long overdue.

Lizard Music is based on the kids' novel about a young boy who becomes involved with intelligent lizard musicians who tell him of a little-known invasion from outer space.

Johnson talked up the movie as a “whimsical” flick about a boy who stumbles on a secret late-night broadcast of lizards playing music, only to pass through a hidden door to meet a Chicken Man (played by him).

The Smashing Machine star also recalled telling filmmaker Benny Safdie, who is directing this fantasy-adventure: “I’m your Chicken Man.”

Benny Safdie Wanted to Collab With Johnson

Image of Benny Safdie himself felt the need to collaborate with Dwayne Johnson after their first meeting.
Source: MEGA

Benny Safdie himself felt the need to collaborate with Dwayne Johnson after their first meeting.

Meanwhile, Safdie himself felt the need to collaborate with The People's Champ after their first meeting.

Joining Johnson on stage at the Toronto International Film Festival, the writer/director said, “When I first met Dwayne, I saw this swirl behind his eyes. There’s this incredible magnetism that draws you in. But there’s also complex emotions just waiting to get out.”

Alongside The Rock, Safdie will also be working with Theo Clark Leber, Tim Heidecker, Alicia Silverstone, Regina Hall, Andrew Dice Clay, Colman Domingo, Jeff Goldblum, Rachel McAdams, and David Krumholtz on this upcoming movie.

Lizard Music is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2027.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.