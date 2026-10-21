Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Looks Unrecognizable as He Transforms Into an Elderly Man for New Movie

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Dwayne Johnson's latest transformation is making him look unrecognizable. The wrestler-turned-actor's dedication to his latest role in the upcoming adventure flick Lizard Music really went to extremes in his transformation into the 70-something-year-old man.

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Dwayne Johnson Looks Unrecognizable in Latest Transformation

Source: MEGA Dwayne Johnson went to extremes to transform into a 70-something-year-old man in 'Lizard Music.'

For the fantasy movie based on the 1976 children's novel of the same name, The Rock's costume included a bucket hat, a trench coat, a goofy tie, and dad sneakers to bring his character, The Chicken Man, to life. Taking things even further, Johnson also sported a scraggly gray beard for the role during the October 20 shoot on the New York set. In essence, the actor looked practically unrecognizable in character as the old man, with a wrinkled face and beard that hid his cut jawline.

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Johnson Commented on Being a Part of 'Lizard Music'

Source: MEGA The Rock's costume included a bucket hat, a trench coat, a goofy tie, and dad sneakers to bring his character, The Chicken Man, to life.

As much as this role is a shift from Johnson's affinity for playing action heroes in pieces like Black Adam, Jumanji, and the Fast & Furious saga, the actor said finding a new lane on camera was long overdue. At the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, the actor reportedly said during an informal conversation at the Royal Alexandra Theater, “I wanted something like this for such a long time,” about doing a movie creatively for himself, rather than acting in a Hollywood tentpole aimed at his legions of fans, per The Hollywood Reporter.

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Source: MEGA Dwayne Johnson said finding a new lane on camera was long overdue.

Lizard Music is based on the kids' novel about a young boy who becomes involved with intelligent lizard musicians who tell him of a little-known invasion from outer space. Johnson talked up the movie as a “whimsical” flick about a boy who stumbles on a secret late-night broadcast of lizards playing music, only to pass through a hidden door to meet a Chicken Man (played by him). The Smashing Machine star also recalled telling filmmaker Benny Safdie, who is directing this fantasy-adventure: “I’m your Chicken Man.”

Benny Safdie Wanted to Collab With Johnson

Source: MEGA Benny Safdie himself felt the need to collaborate with Dwayne Johnson after their first meeting.