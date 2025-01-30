BREAKING NEWS Dwyane Wade Reveals 'Shocking' Cancer Diagnosis: NBA Star Had Nearly Half His Kidney Removed Due to Large Tumor Source: MEGA Dwyane Wade is getting candid about his battle with cancer.

Dwyane Wade privately dealt with difficult health woes for 13 months before revealing his cancer battle on Thursday, January 30. During the latest episode of his podcast, titled "The Why With Dwyane Wade," the Hall of Fame basketball star, 43, admitted he had 40 percent of his right kidney removed more than one year ago after doctors discovered a cancerous tumor.

Source: MEGA The basketball star had a cancerous tumor removed from his kidney in December 2023.

This was Wade's first time speaking publicly about the "shocking" diagnosis, which was found after the NBA alum put off going to the doctor for a physical for years. Noting his father’s battle with prostate cancer, Wade decided to see a doctor after he began suffering from stomach issues, cramps and oddly slow urination.

Source: MEGA Dwyane Wade had 40 percent of his right kidney removed.

"On the process of checking, like, 'Why is my [urine] coming out slow, why is my stream ain’t powerful? Why is it a little weak?'" the renowned athlete recalled while chatting about the situation with his podcast co-host, Bob Metelus. After having a full-body scan, medical professionals informed Wade there was a "cyst/tumor" on one of his kidneys.

Source: MEGA Dwyane Wade revealed his health woes publicly for the first time on Thursday, January 30.

"And the doctor was like, 'You need to have kidney surgery,'" he continued. Wade received opinions from multiple other doctors, who all agreed with the diagnosis, prompting him to undergo surgery on December 18, 2023.

During the procedure, surgeons removed nearly half of his kidney and determined the tumor was cancerous. Wade didn’t provide any details about where his current state of health stands.

Reflecting on his experience handling his health, Wade said he was reminded of the importance of family. "My own journey to have that surgery, I think it was the first time that my family, my dad, my kids, they saw me weak," he confessed. "That moment was probably the weakest point I’ve ever felt in my life."

Wade shared: "The moment I was by myself, I was struggling, dog." "As a man, you never want your family to see you weak," he added. "Don’t want to be perceived weak, don’t want to be seen in your weakest moments but I had to."

Source: MEGA Dwyane Wade is married to actress Gabrielle Union.

The retired basketball pro also discussed the process of deciding whether to have surgery. "I had a personal decision to make, and what it was was, 'If this is cancerous, if this tumor, this cyst is cancerous, on your kidney, you’re 41 years old, you probably need surgery because it's something that needs to be removed so it doesn’t spread," he explained.