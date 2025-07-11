Dwyane Wade Makes Shocking Confession About Going Barefoot on Airplanes and in Movie Theaters
Dwyane Wade is not shooting to be sanitary.
During the Friday, July 11, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the NBA star, 43, confessed to taking his shoes off to get cozy on airplanes and in movie theaters.
Dwyane Wade's Hilarious Admission
Host Jenna Bush Hager, 43, started the conversation by condemning those who kick off their shoes in the movie theater and asked if Wade would partake in that behavior.
"Well, what kind of theater are we talking about?" he asked. "We talking about a regular 'degular' theater or the plush one?"
Bush Hager clarified it would be a "plush" theater, to which the athlete quickly replied, "Shoes coming off quick."
"You're taking your shoes off?" the host exclaimed, her mouth agape.
"If you're going to give me a blanket...first of all, not making it through the movie. So I'm about to get comfortable," he expressed.
"You think you know a man! You won't wear flip flops, but you will take your shoes off in a movie theater," the mom-of-three quipped, still in shock.
The Miami Heat alum is against showing "man toes" and assured her he would keep his socks on.
In addition to movie theaters, Wade also opts for bare feet on airplanes.
"I definitely take my shoes off right away," he admitted. "I have travel shoes. I don't travel with sneakers. I travel in a version of a slide, and before I go into the bathroom, I put my shoes back on."
"That's right," Bush Hager said, relieved.
The host reverted to their movie theater discussion and asked if he would walk around the venue with no shoes on.
"I'm not going anywhere. I'm going to sleep..." he dished. "It's for whoever I'm with to watch this movie. You're going to give me a blanket, and I get to lay back. The shoes coming off...night night."
Jenna Bush Hager and Dwyane Wade Disagree on Tom Brady and Sofía Vergara Dating
The duo clashed again on the Thursday, July 10, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends when discussing Tom Brady's rumored budding romance with Sofía Vergara. Bush Hager recounted Vergara's preferred characteristics in a man: someone who is "tall," "handsome," "has as much money as me or more" and "fun." While Wade believed the traits define "0.5 percent of the people in the world," Bush Hager was quick to identify Brady as the perfect fit.
"Guess what? Of the 0.5 percent, Tom Brady fits all those...he checks every single box," she said. "He's a GOAT [greatest of all time]. He's handsome. I think he has money. He's doing fine. We need to say that we reached out to both parties, but we haven't heard back...call us! Tell us what's happening."