Jenna Bush Hager Weighs Pros and Cons of Tom Brady Dating Sofía Vergara as Romance Rumors Swirl: 'He Checks Every Single Box'
Jenna Bush Hager is rooting for Tom Brady and Sofía Vergara to couple up — but she has some concerns.
During the Thursday, July 10, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host gave her opinion on the rumored budding romance and whether she thinks it's realistic for them to date.
Bush Hager recalled the qualities Vergara said she was looking for in a man when she visited the show in May. The actress identified her perfect person as someone "tall," "handsome," "has as much money as me or more" and "fun." Guest co-host Dwyane Wade rendered the characteristics unrealistic and claimed they fit "0.5 percent of the people in the world."
"Guess what? Of the 0.5 percent, Tom Brady fits all those...he checks every single box," Bush Hager said. "He's a GOAT [greatest of all time]. He's handsome. I think he has money. He's doing fine. We need to say that we reached out to both parties, but we haven't heard back...call us! Tell us what's happening."
The mom-of-three "love[s] a summer romance" but has her doubts on whether it will last.
"If we learned anything from the movie Grease, can the summer lovin' continue into the fall? We need to check back in September, October, and see how they're doing," she quipped.
The NBA star agreed a relationship may change with the seasons.
"It's a different love once you get to the fall. In the summer, you're like, 'Anything goes.' In the fall, you're like, 'Well, I don't know,'" he explained.
Are Tom Brady and Sofía Vergara Dating?
The former NFL player and Modern Family actress both attended the launch of the Luminara Superyacht in Ibiza, Spain, on Sunday, July 6. The duo was seated next to each other at a gala dinner, and things reportedly got flirtatious fast.
"Their cozy-looking seating arrangement wasn’t happenstance," an insider spilled. "He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner."
Upon the yacht party's conclusion, they allegedly "continued hanging out in Ibiza," sparking dating rumors.
Sofía Vergara and Tom Brady's Previous Relationships
Brady and Vergara's time together comes after the TV star got cozy in Italy with Douglas Chabbott. A July 1 video showed her and the businessman dancing together with his hands wrapped around her waist. At one point, their faces drew close together before Vergara addressed the camera and yelled, "Wait! Wait!"
The football legend was wed to Gisele Bündchen from 2009 to 2022, while Vergara has been married twice. The actress was with Joe Manganiello from 2015 to 2024 and Joe Gonzalez from 1991 to 1993.