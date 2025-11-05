Dylan Dreyer Dishes on 'Freeing' Divorce After 'Broken' Relationship With Brian Fichera: 'I Can Be a Better Friend Than a Wife'
Nov. 5 2025, Updated 12:51 p.m. ET
Dylan Dreyer opened up about her split from Brian Fichera like never before.
During the Wednesday, November 5, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the meteorologist, 44, revealed the real reason why she and her husband of 13 years called it quits.
Host Jenna Bush Hager asked her what it's been like co-parenting sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, as a newly single woman.
"Everybody has their reasons for what leads to a separation or divorce...either way, we've gotten to this place. For us, we even talked to the kids about it," Dylan explained. "We said, 'Listen.' I asked Calvin, 'What do you think a family is?' And he said, 'Well, it's a group of people that love each other.' And I said, 'And that's what we are. And we will always be that for you. But mommy and daddy work better as friends than as husband and wife.' He doesn't care about a title. He doesn't care about what we are officially. None of them do. We are surrounded by love every single day."
Dylan Dreyer Feels 'Free' as a Single Woman
The TV personality admitted it was "freeing" for her and her husband to do what was best for their connection.
"Whatever reasons, whatever broke in your marriage, you can either fix it if you can, and ideally you would, and you try to fix things, or you accept that it's broken and you take this new step forward," she said. "There was something we couldn't fix. So now, we have reframed our relationship that we are no longer husband and wife."
Dylan Dreyer's Current Dynamic With Ex Brian Fichera
Now that the duo is no longer together, Dylan doesn't hold a grudge against Brian for what was "broken" between them.
"We've accepted we're broken. That's why we're separated. So now, let's move forward as friends," she expressed. "I'm not mad at those other things that I would get mad at before, because just like a friend, you give them a little more grace when you're not married to them. I can be a better friend than a wife."
The former couple is still close and puts on a collective front for the sake of their kids. Dylan admitted that he was at the house on Wednesday morning watching her on television, and he helps the kids get ready for school every day. Most nights, they still eat dinner together, and they plan to celebrate Thanksgiving as a family.
"First and foremost, the kids have to feel love and they have to be happy," she emphasized. "I have three boys, and I want their dad in their lives. They need that. They need the dynamic of a father and a mother. We're providing that to them in the best way possible...we're still having that relationship with them, and they know us as friends who will be there for them no matter what."
Dylan and Brian separated in July. Recently, the 44-year-old moved out of New York City to the suburbs with her sons.