or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > dylan dreyer
OK LogoNEWS

Dylan Dreyer Dishes on 'Freeing' Divorce After 'Broken' Relationship With Brian Fichera: 'I Can Be a Better Friend Than a Wife'

Photo of Dylan Dreyer, Brian Fichera and their kids
Source: @dylandreyernbc/Instagram

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Dylan Dreyer opened up about why she ended her 'broken' marriage to Brian Fichera.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Updated 12:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Dreyer opened up about her split from Brian Fichera like never before.

During the Wednesday, November 5, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the meteorologist, 44, revealed the real reason why she and her husband of 13 years called it quits.

Host Jenna Bush Hager asked her what it's been like co-parenting sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, as a newly single woman.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Dylan Dreyer split from Brian Fichera in July.
Source: @dylandreyernbc/Instagram

Dylan Dreyer split from Brian Fichera in July.

"Everybody has their reasons for what leads to a separation or divorce...either way, we've gotten to this place. For us, we even talked to the kids about it," Dylan explained. "We said, 'Listen.' I asked Calvin, 'What do you think a family is?' And he said, 'Well, it's a group of people that love each other.' And I said, 'And that's what we are. And we will always be that for you. But mommy and daddy work better as friends than as husband and wife.' He doesn't care about a title. He doesn't care about what we are officially. None of them do. We are surrounded by love every single day."

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Dreyer Feels 'Free' as a Single Woman

Image of Dylan Dreyer has three sons.
Source: @dylandreyernbc/Instagram

Dylan Dreyer has three sons.

The TV personality admitted it was "freeing" for her and her husband to do what was best for their connection.

"Whatever reasons, whatever broke in your marriage, you can either fix it if you can, and ideally you would, and you try to fix things, or you accept that it's broken and you take this new step forward," she said. "There was something we couldn't fix. So now, we have reframed our relationship that we are no longer husband and wife."

MORE ON:
dylan dreyer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Dreyer's Current Dynamic With Ex Brian Fichera

Image of Dylan Dreyer feels 'free' now that she is no longer in a 'broken' marriage.
Source: @dylandreyernbc/Instagram

Dylan Dreyer feels 'free' now that she is no longer in a 'broken' marriage.

Now that the duo is no longer together, Dylan doesn't hold a grudge against Brian for what was "broken" between them.

"We've accepted we're broken. That's why we're separated. So now, let's move forward as friends," she expressed. "I'm not mad at those other things that I would get mad at before, because just like a friend, you give them a little more grace when you're not married to them. I can be a better friend than a wife."

Image of Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera will amicably co-parent their sons.
Source: @dylandreyernbc/Instagram

Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera will amicably co-parent their sons.

The former couple is still close and puts on a collective front for the sake of their kids. Dylan admitted that he was at the house on Wednesday morning watching her on television, and he helps the kids get ready for school every day. Most nights, they still eat dinner together, and they plan to celebrate Thanksgiving as a family.

"First and foremost, the kids have to feel love and they have to be happy," she emphasized. "I have three boys, and I want their dad in their lives. They need that. They need the dynamic of a father and a mother. We're providing that to them in the best way possible...we're still having that relationship with them, and they know us as friends who will be there for them no matter what."

Dylan and Brian separated in July. Recently, the 44-year-old moved out of New York City to the suburbs with her sons.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.