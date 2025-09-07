NEWS Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera Spend Time Together on the Golf Course Post-Split Source: @dylandreyernbc/Instagram; Mega Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera spent a family day on the golf course with son Calvin just a week after announcing their split. OK! Staff Sept. 7 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Dreyer and her estranged husband, Brian Fichera, reunited for a golf outing with their son, Calvin Fichera, following the news of their split. The Today Show host, 43, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their family day on the course. "Figured out how to do better at @acchampionship … team up with Calvin for a best ball! My buddy gets to join us on the course now!" Dylan captioned a selfie with Brian, 38, and Calvin, 8, on Saturday, July 26. The couple also shares sons Oliver, 5 and Rusty, 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dylandreyernbc/Instagram The outing came a week after the couple announced their separation.

Article continues below advertisement

This outing comes just a week after Dylan announced her separation from Brian after more than a decade of marriage. "For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows," she wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dylandreyernbc/Instagram Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera are 'the closest of friends' while coparenting their boys.

Article continues below advertisement

"The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," they added. Dylan expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from her followers during this transition, stating: "For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She continued: "We began as friends and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to coparent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another. Thank you as always for your support." The pair first met and fell in love in the early 2000s at WHDH in Boston, where Dylan was an anchor and Brian worked as an in-studio technician.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dylandreyernbc/Instagram The pair met in the early 2000s while working together at WHDH in Boston.

Article continues below advertisement

"When he started working more, he'd hang out more in the Weather Center with our friend Todd," Dylan recalled in her wedding blog, according to Good Housekeeping. "The three of us started hanging out more and more outside of work, building our friendship and getting closer. After a few years, we had a small party at Brian's house, which we dubbed the Jammy Jam. It was then that I realized I had totally fallen for him and from there, it was history!" The couple got married in 2012 and welcomed their three sons while continuing to work together at NBC.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dylandreyernbc/Instagram Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera were married for 12 years.