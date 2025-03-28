Dylan Sprouse's Gorgeous Model Wife Barbara Palvin Stuns in Sultry Lingerie Photoshoot
Dylan Sprouse’s wife, Barbara Palvin, scorched in her March photoshoot with Intimissimi, a luxury lingerie brand. The 31-year-old supermodel is no stranger to sultry fashion, making her recent photoshoot that much more appealing.
Palvin’s Intimissimi photos showcase her stunning physique as she wore a matching beige bra and panty set. She was also featured in a one-piece bodysuit of the same color. The lingerie fit her curves perfectly as she modeled various poses.
The model opted for a fresh look makeup-wise, only wearing light tones — making her bright blue eyes a show-stopping visual. She wore a gold necklace and sported natural waves in her hair.
The Italian lingerie brand selected Palvin as the face of their new Superior Comfort collection, which offers several unique options, including the Emma Triangle Bra, Daniela Balconette Bra, High-Waisted Superior Comfort Knickers, Erica Bra Top and more.
Intimissimi said the Superior Comfort collection “makes putting on your bra the best part of your day.”
The brand also released a commercial to promote the collection, where Palvin could be seen confidently strutting her long legs as she wore the new bra and panties.
“Bad luck or bad lingerie? Change your bra, change your destiny... because fate favors the comfortable!” Intimissimi captioned their Instagram post featuring their commercial.
Intimissimi also described the lingerie’s fabric as “a soft and velvety natural fibre that ensures exceptional comfort and adapts perfectly to the body," adding, “Every touch feels sublime, every moment is an experience.”
Palvin being picked as the face of the campaign comes as no surprise, as she’s been modeling since 2006 when she was discovered at the age of 13 years old. She’s walked the runway for the highly anticipated Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on multiple occasions and was officially declared a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2019.
Palvin was named the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year in 2016. She’s graced the covers of Vogue, Glamour, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and many more.
Her captivating modeling skills catapulted her even deeper into the spotlight, as she was made the ambassador for L'Oréal Paris early on in her career.
Though she’s a wife at home to Sprouse, Palvin’s choice to prioritize her work in the modeling industry has brought her great success as she continues to thrive in front of the camera.