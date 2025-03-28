Dylan Sprouse's Gorgeous Model Wife Barbara Palvin Stuns in Sultry Lingerie Photoshoot

Dylan Sprouse’s wife, Barbara Palvin, scorched in her March photoshoot with Intimissimi, a luxury lingerie brand. The 31-year-old supermodel is no stranger to sultry fashion, making her recent photoshoot that much more appealing.

Palvin’s Intimissimi photos showcase her stunning physique as she wore a matching beige bra and panty set. She was also featured in a one-piece bodysuit of the same color. The lingerie fit her curves perfectly as she modeled various poses.