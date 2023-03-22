Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Engaged After Five Years Of Dating, Spills Source: Couple Has Been 'Showing Off Her Ring To People'

Looking back on their courtship in a 2019 interview with W Magazine, Sprouse, 30, and the brunette bombshell, 29, recalled how their romance came to be, with the actor confirming "I slid into her DMs" after she followed him on Instagram.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months,” Sprouse remembered.

“I took my time," Palvin chimed in. "I knew I wasn’t in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more.”