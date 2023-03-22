Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Engaged After Five Years Of Dating, Spills Source: Couple Has Been 'Showing Off Her Ring To People'
Wedding bells are ringing! Barbara Palvin will reportedly be walking down the aisle after her boyfriend-of-five-years, Dylan Sprouse, finally popped the question.
“Dylan and Barbara are engaged," the source squealed to a news outlet, adding: "They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy."
The insider went on to gush, "They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides, but they’re even happier than usual. They can't wait to start this new chapter together."
The power couple — who has been dating since 2018, after the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum slid into the supermodel's DMs — first sparked engagement rumors in early March when Palvin was seen with a ring on that finger while at the Mammoth Film Festival with her man.
At the time of their outing, a source told the publication that the lovebirds "seemed so happy and comfortable together all weekend during Mammoth Film Festival."
"Dylan let her do her thing at events and she was in a great mood. Barbara was a social butterfly and bopped around and talked to different people. They would make sure to check in with each other while they were out and spend time just the two of them too," they recalled. "When they were together, it was clear they were very in love."
Looking back on their courtship in a 2019 interview with W Magazine, Sprouse, 30, and the brunette bombshell, 29, recalled how their romance came to be, with the actor confirming "I slid into her DMs" after she followed him on Instagram.
“I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months,” Sprouse remembered.
“I took my time," Palvin chimed in. "I knew I wasn’t in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more.”
Following their slow burn, Sprouse and Palvin became a fan-favorite couple, often showing off their playful relationship on the red carpet — and while the model is hard at work.
As many of the duo's fans remember, Sprouse couldn't contain how proud he was of his soon-to-be wife at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show when she strutted her stuff on the runway. Holding a hand up to his heart, Sprouse gave Palvin a standing ovation while watching her in awe. The child star then lovingly treated his girlfriend to some Shake-Shack — which he brought to the show for after her debut.
ET spoke to an insider about Sprouse and Palvin's engagement.