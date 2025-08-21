NEWS 'Nip/Tuck' Star Dylan Walsh and Family Survive Scary Car Crash in New Jersey Source: Mega Dylan Walsh and his family were involved in a serious car crash in New Jersey, but thankfully all returned home safely. OK! Staff Aug. 21 2025, Published 7:23 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Walsh, known for his role in Nip/Tuck, faced a frightening ordeal over the weekend when he and his family were involved in a serious car accident. The 61-year-old actor was a passenger in a 2022 Ford Explorer with four others when their vehicle collided with two utility poles on Sunday, according to a report from TMZ. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. as the SUV was heading northbound before suddenly veering into the southbound lane, striking the first pole, as confirmed by the Rumson Police Department.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Their vehicle struck two utility poles in Rumson, New Jersey.

Article continues below advertisement

Photos from the crash revealed the front of the vehicle sustained significant damage, with both front airbags deploying on impact. The SUV continued its dangerous path, ultimately crashing into a second utility pole. Following the accident, two of the five passengers were transported to Riverview Medical Center due to complaints of pain, although it remains unclear who they were or who was behind the wheel of the SUV. Local news outlet Rumson Patch reported that the crash left eight nearby residents temporarily without power, though electricity was restored shortly thereafter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Front airbags were deployed, and two passengers were taken to the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from his career-defining role as Dr. Sean McNamara on Nip/Tuck, Walsh has had a prolific career in both television and film. On television, three of his notable projects include playing Al Burns on the crime-drama series Unforgettable, portraying General Sam Lane on Superman & Lois and a recurring role as Mayor Peter Chase on the police procedural Blue Bloods. In film, Walsh has been featured in several well-known movies, such as playing Dr. Peter Elliot in the adventure film Congo, costarring with Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in the romantic drama The Lake House and taking on the role of the titular villain in the horror-thriller The Stepfather.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Dylan Walsh expressed gratitude for the emergency responders and hospital staff.

Article continues below advertisement

A representative for Walsh provided an update on the family's condition in a statement. "Thankfully, everyone is safe and has since returned home. The family is deeply grateful for the swift response of the Rumson Police, Fire Department and EMS, as well as the staff at Riverview Medical Center for their care," the rep shared. They also expressed gratitude to the management and staff of The River Point Inn for their support following the accident.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega The family returned home safely after the frightening accident.

Article continues below advertisement

In a now-deleted post, the actor's wife, Leslie Bourque-Walsh, confirmed that the accident happened. "We are a bit bruised from seatbelts, but grateful for them and air bags which saved our lives," she wrote. "We apologize for anyone who lost power or inconvenience," she added.