Simon Cowell 'Could Have Died' After Suffering Freak Accident: 'It Was a Wake-Up Moment'

His doctor gave him the brutal reality of his situation after taking an X-ray at the time.

"He said, 'Look, I'm not going to lie, Simon. I don't know if I can fix this, which means you probably won't walk, and secondly, the operation could take 11 hours,'" Cowell recalled on a podcast.

"They said the obvious: 'It could go wrong.' And all I could think about was my family and everything. In that moment, you kind of realize the most important thing is your health, and don't do stupid things," he explained.

The talent scout was forced to undergo extensive surgery after crashing his vehicle in Malibu, Calif. The surgeon inserted a metal rod in his back to stabilize his body again.