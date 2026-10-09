Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer John Paris Begins Rehab After Serious Hospital Stay and Spinal Injury
Oct. 9 2026, Updated 7:48 a.m. ET
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris has begun rehabilitation after spending two months in the hospital following a serious medical emergency that left him in a medically induced coma.
The 58-year-old musician underwent two major surgeries after falling ill on August 6, just before the band was scheduled to perform with Lionel Richie in San Francisco.
He has since faced a lengthy recovery, with a spinal cord injury adding to the challenges ahead.
A Thursday, October 8, update on a GoFundMe page set up to support Paris and his wife, Kathy Merrick, confirmed that he had been discharged from the hospital and moved into rehabilitation.
“Reaching rehabilitation is a victory,” the update read.
“But John still has a long road ahead as he works toward regaining as much independence as possible and, ultimately, returning home," it continued.
John Paris Woke Up From a Medically Induced Coma Twice
Paris’ medical emergency was described as a “cardiac incident," per TMZ.
He was placed in a medically induced coma as doctors worked to stabilize him and later regained consciousness. However, breathing difficulties and a rise in his blood pressure prompted doctors to sedate him again.
He eventually woke up once more, offering his loved ones renewed hope.
In an earlier update shared with People, Merrick acknowledged the challenges ahead while remaining optimistic about her husband's recovery.
“This journey is definitely a marathon, but JP is fighting every single day and our hope is strong,” she said.
“John has already overcome obstacles that once seemed impossible, and while there is still a long road ahead, each step forward gives everyone around him renewed hope," she added.
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A representative for Earth, Wind & Fire member Verdine White also addressed Paris’ condition, acknowledging the ups and downs his family had experienced throughout his hospitalization.
“Since our last few updates, there have been both encouraging moments and new challenges,” the representative told the outlet.
“As we’ve said from the beginning, recovery isn’t a straight line, and John’s journey continues to remind us of that every day," they added.
John Paris’ GoFundMe Seeked $110,000 for Recovery Expenses
Alongside the challenges of his recovery, Paris and Merrick are dealing with the financial burden of his medical care.
The GoFundMe update revealed that the couple did not have medical insurance when the emergency occurred, leaving them facing unexpected expenses following his hospitalization.
“Kathy and John are pursuing every available source of assistance, including Medicare and workers’ compensation, but what ultimately will be covered remains unresolved,” the update read.
The fundraiser is seeking $110,000 to help the couple manage the costs associated with Paris’ recovery and other expenses during this difficult period.