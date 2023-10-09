Eating Disorders Are Not Just a Teenage Problem and This Virginia-Based Treatment Center Is Addressing the Issue

Eating disorders are mostly commonly associated with teenagers and college students. Although many teenagers throughout the United States do suffer from many different types of eating disorders, the struggles of adults with eating disorders often go overlooked and untreated.

Eating disorders in adults can be triggered by a multitude of different factors including genetics, past trauma, health complications such as Crohn's disease or gastrointestinal issues that have a negative effect on people’s diets. Many times when adults go to see a doctor they are misdiagnosed. Severe dieting can change the brain to where food is seen as dangerous, causing extreme fear of weight gain and irrational views of their body. This often leads to malnourishment, even for those with larger bodies.

Binge eating is one of the most common eating disorders among adults. Individuals who experience weight-based stigmatization are more likely to engage in frequent binge eating, and are at an increased risk for eating disorder symptoms. According to Heather Baker, Founder of Prosperity Eating Disorder and Wellness Center, adults with eating disorders often have an added burden to receive treatment because of the responsibilities and commitments they have.